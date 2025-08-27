Senegal: France and Senegal Look to Reset Ties As Macron Hosts Faye in Paris

Historical wounds, economic tensions and new areas of partnership topped the agenda on Wednesday as French President Emmanuel Macron sat down with his Senegalese counterpart, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, at the Élysée Palace.

No subject was taboo for the meeting, which came just weeks after France closed its last military bases in Senegal, ending more than six decades of permanent presence.

One of the most delicate questions on the agenda is Thiaroye - the 1944 massacre of Senegalese soldiers by French forces.

Dakar has long called for the full release of military and judicial archives and for recognition of the scale of the killings. Progress here would be seen in Senegal as a sign of greater balance and transparency in relations.

Economic ties

Economic disputes are also on the table, including a row over the Dakar-Diamniadio express project. French construction company Eiffage is seeking about €150 million in unpaid bills.

At the same time, both governments want to highlight common goals in sustainable development, education and healthcare.

Beyond bilateral matters, Macron and Faye were expected to exchange views on regional crises and global challenges, from instability in the Sahel to international trade.

Later in the day Faye was due to take part as guest of honour at a major gathering of French business leaders hosted by Medef, the country's largest employers' organisation, in a sign of France's push to position Senegal as a key partner for investment in Africa.

French military withdrawal

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of France's military departure from Senegal.

In July, the final French installations in Dakar - the Geille camp and a base at the capital's airport - were handed over to Senegalese command.

Marked by flag-raisings and a symbolic exchange of keys, the ceremony closed a chapter that dated back to the colonial era.

The withdrawal followed negotiations launched in 2022 and sped up after Faye's election, with his Pastef party promising to end foreign military bases on Senegalese soil.

It also fits into France's wider reshaping of its military footprint in Africa, with troop withdrawals this year from Chad and Côte d'Ivoire.

Both governments insist this does not mean an end to security ties. Training missions and cooperation in fields such as maritime surveillance and cybercrime will continue, though without French troops permanently based in Dakar.

"We must reinvent our partnerships in response to the aspirations of a young generation - we no longer need bases to do that," General Pascal Ianni, France's commander for Africa, said at the July handover.