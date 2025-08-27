Nigeria: One Confirmed Dead As Building Foundation Collapses in Abuja

27 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Zainab Adewale

The statement indicates that two workers were trapped after the wall gave way while they were excavating about seven feet underground in the building.

A 25-year-old labourer has reportedly died after a foundation wall collapsed at an excavation site in Abuja, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Monday at the premises of Radio House, Area 8, Garki according to a statement issued by Head of Public Affairs, Emergency Management Department (FEMD), FCT chapter, Nkechi Isa.

The statement indicates that two workers were trapped after the wall gave way while they were excavating about seven feet underground in the building.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

It noted that while one was rescued alive, the other person was fatally injured and later died.

Reacting to the tragedy, the acting Director-General of FEMD, Abdulrahman Mohammed, called for strict adherence to safety regulations at construction sites to avoid similar unfortunate incidents.

Mr Mohammed noted the importance of professionals in the building sector and urged developers to shun quacks.

He also urged residents to always call the 112 emergency toll-free number in case of any disaster.

A recurring tragedy

Incidents of building collapse are not uncommon in Abuja and other parts of Nigeria. In August 2022, two people were killed while four others were injured, after a three-storey building under reconstruction collapsed in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja.

In February 2023, another building under construction came down in Gwarinpa after developers illegally added extra floors. Reports stated that at least three people died while more than 20 were rescued alive.

Experts have blamed weak enforcement of building codes, use of substandard materials, and reliance on unqualified artisans for the rising cases.

The Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) and the Department of Development Control have on several occasions demolished unapproved structures and warned developers against cutting corners.

In May 2025, the FCT authorities announced the demolition of more than 10 duplexes built on green areas and waterways in Wumba and Utako, warning that it would no longer tolerate violations of the Abuja Master Plan.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.