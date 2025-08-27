West Africa: Junda Morris Appointed President of West Africa Fashion Council USA

Washington, D.C. — The West Africa Fashion Council (WAFC) has announced the appointment of Junda Morris, Founder and CEO of JMK Production LLC, as President of its U.S. chapter.

Morris, a seasoned fashion producer, cultural ambassador, and PR strategist, brings more than two decades of experience in elevating African fashion on global stages. Through her platform, Runway International Shows, she has showcased African designers, models, and brands across the United States, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and other markets, building a reputation as a driving force for the industry.

In her new role, Morris will lead WAFC-USA's strategic efforts to expand manufacturing and distribution opportunities for West African fashion brands, strengthen diaspora connections to Africa's fashion economy, create platforms for youth empowerment, scholarships, and mentorship programs and position West Africa as a global hub of creativity and innovation in fashion.

"I am honored to serve as President of the West Africa Fashion Council USA," Morris said in a statement. "West Africa has long been the heartbeat of creativity on the continent. From Nigeria, Africa's largest country, to Liberia, the oldest republic with direct ties to the United States, our region holds a powerful story that deserves global recognition. My mission is to amplify that story, empower our creatives, and ensure West African fashion thrives on every runway and retail market worldwide."

The West Africa Fashion Council serves as a unifying body that advocates for designers, models, manufacturers, and cultural practitioners across the sub-region, while working to ensure that the global fashion industry recognizes and invests in West Africa's immense potential.