West Africa: Junda Morris Appointed President of West Africa Fashion Council USA

26 August 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Washington, D.C. — The West Africa Fashion Council (WAFC) has announced the appointment of Junda Morris, Founder and CEO of JMK Production LLC, as President of its U.S. chapter.

Morris, a seasoned fashion producer, cultural ambassador, and PR strategist, brings more than two decades of experience in elevating African fashion on global stages. Through her platform, Runway International Shows, she has showcased African designers, models, and brands across the United States, Liberia, Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and other markets, building a reputation as a driving force for the industry.

In her new role, Morris will lead WAFC-USA's strategic efforts to expand manufacturing and distribution opportunities for West African fashion brands, strengthen diaspora connections to Africa's fashion economy, create platforms for youth empowerment, scholarships, and mentorship programs and position West Africa as a global hub of creativity and innovation in fashion.

"I am honored to serve as President of the West Africa Fashion Council USA," Morris said in a statement. "West Africa has long been the heartbeat of creativity on the continent. From Nigeria, Africa's largest country, to Liberia, the oldest republic with direct ties to the United States, our region holds a powerful story that deserves global recognition. My mission is to amplify that story, empower our creatives, and ensure West African fashion thrives on every runway and retail market worldwide."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The West Africa Fashion Council serves as a unifying body that advocates for designers, models, manufacturers, and cultural practitioners across the sub-region, while working to ensure that the global fashion industry recognizes and invests in West Africa's immense potential.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.