Liberia: New Dawn for Handball in Liberia As Psa Trains 78 Kids for 2026 Youth Olympics

Monrovia — The Professional Sports Academy (PSA) is breaking new ground in Liberian sports development, aggressively grooming young talents across various disciplines, with handball now taking center stage.

In less than a year since its establishment, PSA's Handball Academy has become the first of its kind in Liberia, currently boasting 78 young and determined players who are already showing promise.

Though handball is far from enjoying the popularity of football, PSA's founder Ambassador Alioune Kebe, Liberia's Ambassador for Youth and Sports Development has vowed to change the narrative, with a bold plan to prepare Liberian players for the 2026 Youth Handball Olympics in Senegal.

"The children want to play, but there is no facility, neither programs for such, and we are determined to help the process," Amb. Kebe said during an interview.

Kebe's Commitment Amid Challenges

Ambassador Kebe has remained a driving force in pushing sports investment in Liberia despite criticisms and what he described as "cheap propaganda" against his character.

"Imagine me going back, leaving and dashing the hopes of three hundred talented kids at the academy just in the name of propaganda -- that will be sad," he noted. "Because of the kids and my passion to help transform their lives and improve their talents, I reaffirm my commitment to youth and sports development in Liberia."

He emphasized that his satisfaction comes not from recognition but from creating opportunities:

"My satisfaction is to help the kids and to make things done in the interest of the young people."

Young Players, Coaches Inspired

Liberian coaches and handball technicians working with the academy confirmed that the kids are quickly grasping fundamentals, technical skills, and discipline needed to grow in the sport.

"The kids are developing very fast. They are putting in time and seriousness to practices, and this is an encouraging start -- we are all excited by this," one of the coaches told FPA.

Players themselves have also expressed gratitude to Ambassador Kebe.

"We have passion for handball and are learning well. Not all of us will play football or kickball -- this sport is ours, and we have so much passion for it," two young players said.

They also called on other Liberian youth to join them, describing handball as a "unique and exciting sport" with big potential.

Future Plans for Handball

PSA has ambitious long-term plans, including constructing a modern multi-sports academy facility that will house handball and other disciplines, providing young talents with access to world-class infrastructure.

The academy also intends to roll out community outreach programs, sending its current players as ambassadors to promote handball in schools and local communities, thereby building a larger grassroots base for the sport.

As preparations continue for Senegal 2026, PSA's vision signals a new dawn for handball in Liberia -- one that combines discipline, opportunity, and investment in the next generation of athletes.