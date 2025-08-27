Liberia: Play Good Not Play Bad

opinion

Many people play games all over Liberia on a daily basis, The games are played by citizens and foreigners and are provided by the government and the main foreign partners of Liberia who were slave masters and colonialists. The games were played during the slave era and the colonial era and are continuing today in a bigger way. This Commentary helps people to know how to play any game,

Some games are good while other games are bad. A good game benefits the people. A bad game benefits only the provider rather than the player. How does the provider benefit? Look at what actually happens. The provider gives a prize of LD100,000 to a winner of a gamble a week who puts in LD200. But one million persons gamble every week because each of them thinks that he or she can win LD100,000.

So, nine hundred and ninety-nine and nine hundred and ninety-nine persons do not win but the provider gets LD200 times nine hundred and ninety-nine plus nine hundred and ninety-nine which equals LD200 times nine hundred and ninety-nine plus nine hundred and ninety-nine LD a week, equaling LD999,900,000 a week, meaning that this amount is LD100,000 less than the provider gets a week from the gamble. This is at once illegal and daylight robbery of gamblers.

This gambling must be stopped and prevented immediately. The good news is that this gambling is being stopped and prevented as seen in the results of the October 10, 20023 Election. Almost all of the National Legislators of Liberia who wanted to be re-elected and the candidates who wanted to be elected were not re-elected and elected, respectively.

This good news resulted from the raising of awareness of the people who love Liberia. These people exercised their respective choices through the Rule of Law in ways that motivate the people to fake actions to effect change from the bad prevailing system of injustice to the good enduring system of Justice. Most important is the fact that these are non-violent, especially when poverty has become the pretext for violence. Violence does not solve any problem,

It is only through this change that persons with good record can get elected to bring in the system of Justice, the ingredient for Peace and Progress in Liberia and in any other country. The good news is that this change is happening now in Liberia and in other countries. It is highly likely that this change is going to continue so that Justice will prevail in all countries.