Liberia: SUP Calls for President Maparyan's Resignation Over Mismanagement - Administration Denies Allegations

Monrovia — The University of Liberia is under intense public scrutiny as the Student Unification Party calls for the immediate resignation of its president, Dr. Layli Maparyan, citing alleged corruption, financial mismanagement, academic confusion, and institutional decay.

At a press conference held on Thursday, SUP's Secretary-General Odecious Mulbah issued a scathing critique of the administration, describing Dr. Maparyan's leadership as "grossly incompetent" and responsible for what he termed the university's "total collapse."

"UL is bleeding under Maparyan's failed leadership," Mulbah said.

"She has shown gross incompetence, ignored the plight of students and staff, and aligned with corrupt forces."

Crumbling Infrastructure and Academic Confusion

SUP highlighted multiple campus-wide challenges, including dilapidated buildings, unusable restrooms, unreliable internet, and the absence of student transport.

The group also criticised the classification of the recent vacation school as a full semester, claiming that over 25,000 students were unfairly excluded due to limited course offerings.

"This is academic dishonesty," Mulbah asserted. "How can a vacation school become a semester? It makes no academic sense. Students are frustrated and uncertain about their future."

SUP further raised concerns about the unresolved add-and-drop process, which they say leaves many students at risk of receiving no grades for completed courses.

Dismissals and Alleged Political Interference

The student movement also condemned the dismissal of eight UL employees earlier this year in connection with the controversial "Dorr Cooper Case."

According to SUP, the administration concealed the full investigative report while extending one recommended suspension without justification.

The dismissed individuals include Arthur B. Sharpe, Thurston Lewis, Jonathan Kangar, Goffa K. Suah, Lawrence Seitua, Shadrach K. Pah, Remsee Deranamie, and Foday Jaleiba.

SUP alleged political interference and favouritism, particularly in the replacement of former Fiscal Affairs VP Isaac Gannet with Lester Tenny, who they claim colluded with the president to retroactively award himself $14,000.

Salary Delays and Alleged Enrichment

Perhaps the most damning charge involves salary delays. SUP claims lecturers have gone seven months without pay while alleging that Dr. Maparyan collects a monthly compensation package totalling US$15,000, well above Liberia's legal salary ceiling for public officials.

"She travels abroad in the name of fundraising but brings back nothing. Instead, she and her allies enrich themselves while our lecturers go hungry," Mulbah stated.

He further criticised the administration for securing only one reported external grant, US$10,000 for a women's group in West Point, while failing to attract meaningful support for the university itself.

University Administration Responds

In response to these accusations, the University of Liberia has issued a formal statement through Vice President for University Relations, Cllr. Norris L. Tweah, acknowledging ongoing challenges but defended its operations and leadership, emphasizing transparency and reform.

On Infrastructure and Budget, UL attributed its infrastructure woes to budget limitations, noting that 77-90% of its US$33.4 million budget goes to salaries and personnel costs, leaving little room for development.

The administration said a strategic plan is underway to address core needs, including internet, restrooms, electricity, and student buses, with support from a $50,000 UNDP planning grant.

"A participatory FY2026 budget has already been submitted to the government, and fundraising is being scaled up ahead of UL's 75th anniversary in 2026," Cllr. Tweah said in his response.

On the Academic Calendar, UL clarified that the recent "Mini Vacation School" was never intended as a full semester but as a targeted academic session to help students, particularly seniors, make up for time lost due to previous disruptions.

Around 9,000 students participated in the vacation school.

The administration said this decision was communicated clearly through forums and social media.

The UL Administration defended the dismissal of the eight employees, stating that the actions followed a comprehensive, four-and-a-half-month investigation into academic fraud involving multiple departments.

"All individuals were afforded due process, and the decisions were based on committee recommendations," UL noted.

"President Maparyan reportedly acted within her authority, with minor adjustments made in the case of one suspension."

At the same time, the UL administration acknowledged that some faculty, particularly part-timers, had experienced pay delays due to inherited arrears and budget constraints.

However, the university said it began settling 2024 obligations in January and completed them by April 2025.

Additionally, UL noted that efforts are now underway to pay all faculty for 2025 work, and a salary audit is in progress with assistance from the General Auditing Commission to resolve disparities and improve payroll systems.

"UL is committed to ensuring that faculty and staff are paid for every dime of work done," the statement emphasised. "We are actively addressing financial gaps and working to improve both pay systems and academic services."

While SUP insists that Dr. Maparyan's presidency represents "one of the darkest chapters" in UL's history, the university leadership maintains it is steadily implementing reform measures aimed at restoring credibility and improving service delivery.

With growing public attention on Liberia's flagship university, the question now remains whether continued protests and mounting pressure from students will force administrative change, or if Dr. Maparyan will weather the storm and deliver on her promises of transformation.