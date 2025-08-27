Liberia: Heaven Eleven, Global Pharma, and Freeport FC Off to Winning Starts in Bettomax Champions Cup

Monrovia — The 2025 edition of the Bettomax Champions Cup roared into action over the weekend at the Tusa Field in Gardnersville, serving up a mix of thrilling goals, drama, and tight contests. At the end of Matchday One, it was Heaven Eleven, Global Pharma, and Freeport FC who stood tall with opening victories, while Bea Mountain and Paynesville FC settled for a draw.

With eight clubs in contention for the prestigious US$10,000 grand prize and the giant-sized trophy, the tournament's opening round set an early tone as teams battled to establish their footing in the group stage.

Heaven Eleven 2-0 Black Man Warriors

The day's action began on Saturday August 23 with Heaven Eleven delivering a composed performance to dispatch Black Man Warriors. Goals from Otoso Jackson and Aliue Bah sealed a 2-0 victory, putting Heaven Eleven among at the top of Group A and giving their fans plenty to cheer about.

Global Pharma 2-0 Discoveries FC

In one of the most anticipated fixtures on Sunday August 24, Global Pharma showcased discipline and patience against a possession dominant Discoveries FC. Despite Discoveries controlling much of the tempo, Pharma's resilience paid off in the second half.

Strikes from Frederick Bono and Darius Garmondeh earned the Pharmacists a 2-0 victory, sending them to the top of the group B on goal difference. The win also marked a strong start to their campaign as the club whose name is expected to transition to Borough FC laid down an early marker in the competition.

Freeport FC 1-0 Watanga FC

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Freeport FC edged past Watanga FC in a hard-fought clash. Prince Kennedy's decisive goal proved enough to secure a 1-0 victory and three crucial points. The result underlined Freeport's ability to grind out results under pressure, making them one of the teams to watch as the competition progresses.

Bea Mountain 1-1 Paynesville FC

In Group A's other fixture, Bea Mountain and Paynesville FC shared the spoils after an evenly matched 1-1 draw. Both sides created chances but failed to find a winner, leaving them with work to do in the coming rounds.

The victories for Heaven Eleven, Global Pharma, and Freeport FC not only boost their confidence but also pile the pressure on rivals who stumbled in their openers. With two more rounds of group matches to come, the race for semifinal spots promises to intensify.

The Bettomax Champions Cup will continue on Tuesday, August 26 with two exciting Group A clashes. In the early kickoff at 3:00 PM, it will be the derby of Paynesville as Heaven Eleven face Paynesville FC, a match expected to draw huge local interest. The late fixture will see Black Man Warriors looking to bounce back against Bea Mountain under the lights at Tusa Field.