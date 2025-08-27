Liberia: LFA Hands Over Artificial Turf to Government for Installation in Grand Cape Mount County

Monrovia — In fulfillment of a special request made by President Joseph N. Boakai, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially handed over a complete set of artificial turf materials to the Government of Liberia for installation at the Momo Taweh Sports Pitch in Grand Cape Mount County.

The handover ceremony, held over the weekend, marked a major step in the LFA's continued push to decentralize sporting facilities and improve football infrastructure across the country.

Raji Reaffirms LFA's Commitment

Speaking during the program, LFA President Mustapha I. Raji reaffirmed the association's commitment to working with the government to ensure quality sporting facilities are developed nationwide.

"As part of our own commitment to work with the government in line with the vision of the President, we are happy on behalf of the executive committee about this collaboration," Raji said. "We believe this is one of the best ways to develop infrastructure in our country and create opportunities in terms of short-term and long-term jobs during the period of installation. Big thanks to our friends from the Saudi Football Federation who provided us with these materials."

Raji further urged the government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to partner with federations in lobbying for more international support.

"There are many opportunities out there, but we cannot do it alone. Therefore, we stand ready to continue the collaboration and support this kind of initiative. We wish the people of Cape Mount the best and hope that they can embrace it and consider it their own work," he added.

Government Commits to Partnership

Receiving the turf on behalf of the Government, Cornelia Kruah-Togba, Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs, extended appreciation to the LFA for honoring President Boakai's request.

"We will join you in your vision to extend and decentralize football pitches across the country in whatever way we can, and we remain committed to doing that," she said.

Local Leaders Welcome Development

Also present at the ceremony, Grand Cape Mount County Senator Debah M. Varplah expressed gratitude to both the LFA and the government for selecting Cape Mount as a beneficiary of the project.

"We are very grateful that, for the first time, such development in the entire region is going to Grand Cape Mount County. I believe the people of Cape Mount will be so happy, especially the young people," Senator Varplah noted.

Installation Responsibility

Under the agreement, the Government of Liberia will undertake the construction and preparation of the sub-base and oversee the installation of the turf, while the LFA will provide technical support where necessary.

The materials include: a full set of artificial grass, geotextile fabric, goalposts (one standard-size pair and two youth-size pairs), metallic fencing, SRB infill, adhesive glue, joining tape, and dugout seating all required for the installation of a modern standard-size football pitch.

The installation of the turf in Grand Cape Mount is expected to bring new energy to the county's sporting scene, giving young people access to modern football facilities and creating opportunities for both community development and talent growth.

The new turf in Cape Mount is expected to create jobs, support youth player development, decentralize sports infrastructure beyond Monrovia, boost community pride through hosting events, and open doors for more international sports partnerships.