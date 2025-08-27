Liberia: LDEA Suspends Chief of Operations After Leaked Audio On Drug Compromise

MONROVIA — Liberia's Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has suspended its Chief of Operations, Abraham O. Payne, after an audio recording allegedly captured him ordering the release of his detained daughter from a ghetto.

Payne, identified by the agency as U-704, was relieved of his duties Tuesday by Director General Anthony K. Souh. In the recording, Payne is purportedly heard threatening a junior officer who hesitated to comply.

The LDEA said the allegations, if verified, represent a direct betrayal of its mission.

"The LDEA frowns upon such alleged actions which, if proven, undermine the integrity of the agency and compromise the fight against illicit drugs," the agency said in a statement.

The suspension comes as Liberia faces a surge in narcotics use, particularly among young people hooked on "kush," a cheap synthetic drug devastating communities. Families, clergy, and civil society leaders have been demanding tougher enforcement and treatment programs.

But the agency tasked with leading the crackdown has long been dogged by credibility issues. Past scandals have involved LDEA officers accused of colluding with traffickers, extortion, and unlawful detentions.

"The perception that drug laws are applied selectively, or that some officers act with impunity, is dangerous," said Amos T. Kollie, a Monrovia-based governance expert. "If citizens believe enforcement is corrupt, it erodes both deterrence and trust."

The LDEA has referred Payne's case to its Board of Internal Inquiry and Professional Standards for investigation. Souh pledged that findings will be made public and stressed that no officer would be shielded by rank or connections.

The agency reaffirmed its "zero-tolerance policy on unprofessional and unethical conduct."

For many Liberians, the scandal highlights the fragile balance between enforcement and accountability in a country battling an escalating narcotics epidemic.

"People are losing sons and daughters every day to drugs," said Cecelia Wreh, a community activist in Paynesville. "When officers themselves are caught bending the rules, it feels like betrayal."