Liberia Showcases Culture and Economic Vision At Expo 2025

Liberia's National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka became a dynamic platform for deepening international friendship, promoting cultural exchange, and advancing economic diplomacy.

Foreign Minister Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, representing President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., called on global partners to move beyond dialogue toward actionable investment that creates jobs, drives development, and empowers communities.

Speaking before a distinguished audience of diplomats, business leaders, and cultural representatives, Minister Nyanti emphasized the critical link between diplomacy and economic progress.

"Diplomacy opens doors, but it is investment and trade that must walk through it, and jobs and livelihoods that ultimately secure dignity for our people," she stated.

Minister Nyanti highlighted Liberia's alignment with Expo 2025 Osaka's theme, "Designing Future Society for Our Lives," through the country's pavilion, built on the mission "Saving Lives." She described the pavilion as a reflection of President Boakai's "rescue mission," which focuses on addressing socio-economic challenges while promoting innovation, creativity, and gender equality as pillars for national development.

"Our pavilion tells the story of Liberia's commitment to transforming lives through education, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth," she said. "It is a call to the world to invest in a nation that is ready to build its future."

Central to her presentation was Liberia's ARREST Agenda--Agriculture, Roads, Rule of Law, Education, Sanitation, and Tourism--a comprehensive development blueprint designed to accelerate national growth and improve livelihoods. Minister Nyanti urged Japanese and global investors to explore Liberia's abundant opportunities in agribusiness, energy, ICT, and tourism.

"When you invest in Liberia," Minister Nyanti declared, "you are not just tapping into resources--you are creating jobs, empowering communities, and shaping a future of shared prosperity."

She emphasized that strategic investments in agriculture could transform Liberia into a regional food hub, while targeted infrastructure projects, including roads and energy systems, would support industrial growth and improve connectivity. Investments in ICT, she added, could foster innovation and position Liberia as a regional technology hub.

Japan's State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fujii Hisayuki, joined the celebration and praised Liberia for its resilience, democratic progress, and contributions to peace in the region. Reflecting on the long-standing cooperation between the two nations, he highlighted Liberia's historic role as Africa's first republic and cited the construction of the "Japan Freeway" in Monrovia as a tangible legacy of bilateral partnership.

"Expo 2025 is an opportunity to open new doors and strengthen the long-standing bond between our nations," Fujii said. "Liberia has shown remarkable progress, and we are confident that collaboration here will yield shared benefits for both countries."

A highlight of Liberia's National Day was the moving performance of the Liberian National Anthem by students of Kaminoshima Elementary School. The rendition symbolized people-to-people diplomacy, emphasizing that cultural exchange and education play vital roles in fostering international understanding and cooperation.

"This performance is a testament to how education and culture can advance global partnerships and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals," Minister Nyanti remarked.

Traditional Liberian dances, music, and art were also featured, offering Expo attendees a vibrant view of the country's rich cultural heritage. These performances not only celebrated Liberia's identity but also promoted tourism and showcased creativity and innovation as engines for economic growth.

"Our culture is not just a source of pride; it is a driver of opportunity," Minister Nyanti said. "Tourism and cultural industries are central to Liberia's economic future."

Liberia's National Day drew an impressive array of dignitaries and stakeholders. Among them were Senate Chair on Defense, Security, Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs Momo Cyrus; ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia Madam Josephine Nkrumah; the Minister of Commerce; the President of the Liberia Business Association; the Chair of the National Investment Commission; the President of NOCAL; the Chair of Liberia Tourism Authority; the Presidential Special Envoy on Investment; Liberia's Ambassador to Japan; and the Commissioner General for the Expo. Japanese officials and global partners also attended, reinforcing the event's significance.

The day concluded with a colorful reception, providing opportunities for networking, cultural dialogue, and investment discussions. Delegates engaged with the Liberian team on opportunities in agriculture, energy, ICT, and tourism, while exploring potential collaborations that merge economic growth with sustainable development.

Through the National Day celebration, Liberia underscored its commitment to leveraging its human and natural resources for economic transformation. Minister Nyanti stressed that the government's strategy integrates innovation, inclusive growth, and environmental sustainability.

"Liberia is open for business. Our nation offers a wealth of opportunities, from agriculture to energy, technology, and tourism," she said. "We are thinking Liberia, loving Liberia, and building Liberia together."

The event also highlighted Liberia's readiness to participate in international partnerships that create meaningful employment, improve livelihoods, and support gender equality. By combining investment with social impact, Liberia aims to ensure that development is inclusive and sustainable.

Liberia's National Day at Expo 2025 Osaka sent a clear message: the country is a reliable partner on the global stage, combining a rich cultural heritage with a forward-looking development agenda. With its ARREST Agenda, emphasis on innovation, and commitment to inclusive growth, Liberia aims to convert diplomatic relations into tangible economic outcomes.

"This is more than a celebration; it is a call to action for businesses, investors, and global partners to walk with Liberia on its path to shared prosperity," Minister Nyanti concluded.