Liberia: FDA Rejects Proposal to De-Gazette Sapo National Park

The Forestry Development Authority (FDA) has issued a strong rebuttal to a proposal by Thomas Romeo Quioh, Representative of District #1, Sinoe County, seeking the de-gazettement of Sapo National Park (SNP). The agency warned that such a move would not only undermine Liberia's conservation efforts but also permanently damage one of the country's greatest ecological and economic assets.

In a detailed statement released Tuesday, the FDA acknowledged the challenges highlighted in Rep. Quioh's proposal, including poverty, unemployment, and illegal activities within and around the park. However, the agency insisted that de-gazettement is not the solution, arguing that it would instead accelerate environmental destruction, weaken Liberia's international standing, and deprive future generations of natural wealth.

"While the challenges of poverty, unemployment, and enforcement around Sapo are real and require urgent solutions, de-gazettement is not the answer," the FDA stressed. "Such a move would reward lawbreakers, undermine Liberia's international commitments, and permanently destroy one of our greatest natural assets."

Sapo National Park, established in 1983, covers 180,363 hectares (445,677 acres) of rainforest that stretches across Sinoe, Grand Gedeh, and River Gee Counties. It is Liberia's first and largest national park and remains a vital sanctuary for critically endangered species, some of which exist nowhere else in the world.

The FDA described SNP as more than just a protected forest. It is, the agency noted, a globally recognized biodiversity hotspot, a massive carbon reservoir critical for climate stability, and a testament to Liberia's environmental leadership.

"Sapo is not just a national treasure; it is a living testament to Liberia's commitment under the National Forestry Reform Law, the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, and the Paris Agreement," the FDA noted.

Rep. Quioh's proposal cited poverty and lack of jobs as reasons to de-gazette the park, suggesting that opening the area to mining could create economic opportunities. The FDA, however, countered that mining would only deliver temporary gains while leaving behind lasting devastation.

"Illegal mining and poaching are enforcement issues, not conservation failures," the FDA explained. "Removing protection from the park will not solve these problems. Instead, it would encourage further violations and create a dangerous precedent where lawbreakers dictate national policy."

The FDA further warned of mercury contamination in major waterways, including the Sinoe River and Popo Creek, should mining activities intensify in SNP. Such pollution, the agency noted, would devastate fisheries, drinking water sources, and community health.

On the other hand, ecotourism and carbon trading were identified as long-term alternatives that could create jobs and generate sustainable revenue while preserving the park.

"With the right investment in infrastructure and marketing, Sapo can become a premier ecotourism destination that creates legal jobs and builds community wealth without destroying our natural heritage," the statement read.

Liberia has signed on to multiple international agreements that mandate the preservation of protected areas. The FDA warned that de-gazettement would not only breach those commitments but also threaten Liberia's access to international carbon financing opportunities such as REDD+.

"Sapo's dense forest captures and stores millions of tons of carbon, making it central to our climate commitments under the Paris Agreement," the FDA stressed. "If protection is removed, Liberia risks losing millions in carbon finance that could directly benefit local communities and the national economy."

Instead of dismantling the park's legal protections, the FDA called for a National Dialogue involving government stakeholders, community leaders, and international partners to develop lasting solutions.

"We believe the solution lies in dialogue, not de-gazettement," the FDA said. "Together, we can create sustainable livelihood opportunities for forest communities while securing Sapo for future generations."

The government, the FDA disclosed, is developing a National Carbon Trading Policy that will allow Liberia to participate in the global carbon markets. Other forest-rich nations such as Guyana, Ghana, and Brazil have already attracted hundreds of millions of dollars through carbon trading. Liberia, with its 6.6 million hectares of tropical rainforest including SNP, has similar potential.

"A fair and transparent benefit-sharing mechanism will ensure that communities and the government directly benefit from these revenues," the FDA assured.

Despite its global significance, Sapo faces major challenges, including inadequate staffing, insufficient funding, and poor road infrastructure that limits tourism. While donor-funded projects have supported park operations, the FDA admitted that these interventions are often time-bound and fail to cover salaries and long-term management costs.

The agency therefore appealed to the National Legislature to increase allocations for park protection and management.

"We are committed to increasing staffing levels and preventing illegal re-occupations of the park, but this requires adequate funding from the national budget," the FDA stressed.

A central theme of the FDA's response was community benefit and participation. The agency argued that local residents must see tangible benefits from conservation efforts to ensure long-term success.

The FDA outlined plans to expand park staffing, invest in ecotourism facilities such as the Sapo Ecolodge, and launch forest restoration programs that would employ community members.

"Expanding Sapo's workforce, restoring degraded areas, and growing ecotourism will provide jobs and sustainable income for communities," the statement read. "Increasing community participation in park management will build trust, foster ownership, and ensure the park's long-term protection."

The FDA concluded by inviting Rep. Quioh and other stakeholders to join the upcoming National Forest Forum in October 2025, where strategies for Sapo's management will be discussed at the national level.

"Sapo National Park must remain a symbol of success for people, planet, and profit," the FDA declared. "Our call is for collective action that preserves Liberia's environmental heritage while advancing national development."