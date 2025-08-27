West Africa: Ghana-Nigeria 2001 Match-Fixing Allegations Resurface

- Ghanaian journalist Fentuo Tahiru has revived allegations of match-fixing in a 2001 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Ghana that ended Liberia's hopes of reaching its first FIFA World Cup.

In a recent podcast, Tahiru recounted how Ghana's Black Stars traveled to Port Harcourt in July 2001 for a decisive qualifier. Nigeria needed a win to reach the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, while Liberia required only a draw. Nigeria won 3-0 in a match marred by defensive errors and a Ghanaian red card in the 42nd minute.

According to Tahiru, after the game Rivers State Gov. Peter Odili hosted the Ghanaian delegation at a private dinner and handed them $25,000 in cash. The money was accepted by then-Ghana Football Association chairman Ben Koufie, with Deputy Sports Minister Joe Aggrey present. Tahiru added that Ghanaian journalists covering the match received $100 each after complaining about being excluded.

When reports of the payment surfaced a month later, they sparked outrage in Ghana. Opposition lawmaker Abuga Pele condemned the move as "unethical and corrupt" and called for an investigation. The Ghana Journalists Association was also drawn into the controversy.

In Liberia, the revelations fueled anger and suspicions that Ghana had compromised the match. Liberian officials wrote to FIFA, which asked the Nigeria Football Federation for an explanation. Nigerian authorities defended the payment as a gesture of hospitality.

Former Black Stars captain C.K. Akonnor described the episode as "embarrassing." Aggrey later admitted Ghana should not have accepted the money.

Liberia's captain at the time, George Weah -- who later became the country's president -- reportedly remained resentful, believing the incident cost him his only chance to play in a World Cup.

What had looked like a dream run for Liberia ended on July 1, 2001, when the Lone Star lost 2-1 to Ghana at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex. Liberia had previously beaten Ghana 3-0 in Accra, raising hopes of qualification. But the defeat in Monrovia sparked anger among fans, some of whom accused Weah of selling the game.

Some in Liberia still believe Weah, then captain and technical director, deliberately threw the match to prevent then-President Charles Taylor -- a former warlord under international sanctions -- from attending the World Cup.

Another lingering theory is that midfielder Joe Nagbe's wedding celebration days before the match distracted the squad. First-choice goalkeeper Louis Crayton was injured during the festivities and missed the game.

Others, including Crayton and midfielder Kelvin Sebwe, blamed the team's collapse on poor discipline.

"We didn't qualify for the World Cup because of discipline issues," Crayton said in a radio interview. "We weren't disciplined. We were careless, we were complacent, and we thought we were already there."

Twenty-three years later, Liberia is still searching for its first World Cup appearance.