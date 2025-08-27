Nigeria: Gov Namadi Signs Landmark Laws to Drive Jigawa's Agric and Livestock Transformation

press release

Governor Umar Namadi has signed two landmark documents aimed at transforming Jigawa State's agricultural and livestock sectors, ushering in a new era of innovation, productivity, and economic growth.

The first is the Executive Order establishing the Ministry of Livestock Development, a strategic move designed to harness Jigawa's potential in the livestock sector.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Governor Namadi described the new ministry as "quite an important ministry," noting that "knowing our history, we have one of the largest livestock markets in Africa, and with our activities in the livestock sector, I think the establishment of this ministry is a welcome development."

The second milestone is the signing of the Jigawa Agricultural Transformation Service (JATS) Law 2025, which establishes an agency to drive the state's agricultural industrialization agenda.

The governor explained that "this is an agency that was born out of our desire to transform agricultural properties. This agency is going to drive all of our agricultural transformation activities and will serve as a model, not only in Jigawa and northern Nigeria, but in Nigeria as a whole."

Mr Namadi emphasised that these initiatives are part of his administration's broader vision to transform agriculture from subsistence farming into an industrialized sector that creates jobs, boosts food security, and strengthens Jigawa's economy. He appreciated the State Executive Council for approving the establishment of the two institutions and expressed confidence that they will deliver on their mandates.