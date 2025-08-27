Tanzania: INEC to Nominate Presidential Hopefuls Today

Dodoma — THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to complete the nomination process for presidential and parliamentary candidates today, marking a key milestone in the lead-up to the country's General Election slated for October 29th this year.

According to a statement released by INEC on Tuesday, presidential aspirants and their running mates are expected to submit their nomination forms today at the Commission's headquarters in Njedengwa, Dodoma, between 7:30 am and 4:00 pm.

The submission marks the final step in the nomination process, which began on August 9th this year, with the issuance of forms and concluded on August 15th this year, in line with Section 34(1) of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillor Elections Act No. 1 of 2024 and Regulation 20(1) of the 2025 Elections Regulations.

The nomination of parliamentary candidates will be conducted at the constituency level, while councillor nominations will take place at the ward level, overseen by election supervisors and assistant supervisors, respectively. These activities will also take place tomorrow from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

INEC has confirmed that all logistical and procedural preparations have been finalised for both the presidential nominations in Dodoma and the parallel nomination exercises for parliamentary and councillor candidates across the country.

ALSO READ: INEC dismisses voting system tampering claims

"Upon completion of the nomination process, the commission will publicly display the nomination forms of all approved candidates. Forms for presidential candidates will be posted outside the INEC headquarters in Dodoma, while those for parliamentary and councillor candidates will be displayed at the offices of the respective election supervisors," reads part of the INEC statement.

INEC has reminded political parties and aspiring candidates to strictly adhere to the submission guidelines outlined in the official letters issued to them. Among the high-profile candidates expected to submit their forms today is incumbent President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, seeking a second term on the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

She is running alongside Ambassador Emmanuel Nchimbi as her vice-presidential candidate. Other notable contenders include Hassan Kisabya Almas and Hamisi Ally Hassan from the National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA), Kunje Ngombale Mwiru and Shum Juma Abdalla of the Alliance for African Farmers Party (AAFP), Doyo Hassan Doyo and Chausiku Khatib Mohamed representing the National League for Democracy (NLD), Coster Kibonde and Aziza Haji Suleiman from Chama cha Makini (MAKINI), Twalib Kadege and Abdalla Mohd Khamisi of the United People's Democratic Party (UPDP), Georges Gabriel Bussungu and Ali Makame Issa under the Tanzania Democratic Alliance (TADEA) Mwajuma Mirambo and Mashavu Alawi Haji of the Union for Multiparty Democracy (UMD).

Meanwhile, ACT-Wazalendo party has announced plans to mount a legal challenge against the decision by the Registrar of Political Parties to annul the presidential candidacy of Mr Luhaga Mpina, who is seeking to contest in the 2025 General Election under the party's banner.

ALSO READ: Women take centre stage as INEC hands nomination forms to trio

In a statement released yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo Secretary General Ado Shaibu said the party has engaged the Office of the Attorney General to carefully review the registrar's decision and will issue a comprehensive legal position in due course.

The party firmly rejected the registrar's directive, arguing that the Registrar of Political Parties has no legal authority to interfere with the electoral process at this stage, except through a formal objection mechanism provided by law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The electoral process is already underway, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) having issued nomination forms and candidates actively fulfilling the necessary requirements," the statement read.

ACT-Wazalendo maintained that Mr Mpina has followed all required procedures for presidential candidacy, including collecting nomination forms.

"Today, (yesterday) Mr Mpina's forms were verified by INEC and are scheduled to be officially submitted to the Commission's offices tomorrow (today) at 1 pm for nomination," the statement confirmed.

The party also revealed plans to file a case in the High Court, seeking an injunction to suspend the registrar's decision pending the outcome of the case.