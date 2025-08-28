Tanzania: Police Assure Security in Election Campaigns

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA Police Force said yesterday that it is well prepared to ensure safety and maintain peace through- out the upcoming election campaign period and beyond.

Speaking ahead of the official launch of election campaigns today, the Police Spokesperson, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (SACP) David Misime, assured citizens that the Force is well-prepared to provide necessary security for all political activities.

"Tomorrow, (Today) as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) official campaigns for presidential, parliamentary and ward councillor candidates will begin," said SACP Misime.

He added: "We would like to inform the public and all stakeholders that we are well prepared to maintain peace and security during and after the campaign period."

He also issued a strong reminder to all candidates, their supporters and the public at large about the shared responsibility of safeguarding the nation's peace and stability.

"It is the duty of every Tanzanian to uphold peace, calm and security. No one should cause violations of laws, regulations or procedures at any stage of the campaign process. We must all work together to prevent violence and any form of criminal activity," he said.

In a firm warning, the spokesperson stressed the importance of strictly adhering to the official campaign schedules and timelines.

"We urge all parties involved to respect the campaign timetable to avoid conflicts, confrontations or potential criminal acts. Anyone found violating these rules will face legal consequences under the country laws," he added.

He reiterated that Police are commitment to ensuring that the electoral process proceeds without disruption and called for the cooperation of all political players and citizens to uphold national unity and peace during this crucial period.

Meanwhile, Mtwara Regional Police Commander, SACP Issa Suleiman, appealed to both candidates and citizens in the region to conduct their campaigns peacefully and respectfully.

"We expect civil, law abiding campaigns that comply with the regulations set by INEC. Candidates should use respectful language, remembering that life continues after the cam- paigns and elections," said the RPC.