Nigeria's Clean Energy Transition Gaining Global Attention - Onuigbo

Abuja — A member of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), Rep. Sir Sam Onuigbo, has said Nigeria's sustained efforts to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy are gaining international recognition.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja ahead of the Pre-COP30 Parliamentary Forum in Rio de Janeiro, Onuigbo highlighted Nigeria's strategic leadership in addressing climate change challenges such as desertification, environmental degradation, forced migration, and water resource depletion.

He emphasised the urgent need for a just transition to net-zero carbon emissions.

The forum, which opens today, August 27, 2025, brings together 39 resource persons, including Onuigbo, to deliberate on global climate action.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Onuigbo, who sponsored Nigeria's landmark Climate Change Act of 2021, stressed that the country's participation in the forum underscores its commitment to climate justice and sustainability.

"This is not just a talk shop. Nigeria's presence here shows the level of interest the world has developed in our strategic leadership. We are not just participants; we are leading voices in the global climate conversation," he said.

The NEDC commissioner noted that Nigeria is leveraging the provisions of the Climate Change Act to drive its climate strategies, particularly through REDD+ (Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) and Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to him, these frameworks allow countries to trade emission reductions as "Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs)" and support Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs).

"REDD+ is anchored in Articles 5 and 6 of the Paris Agreement. While Article 5 directly recognises the role of forests in mitigation, Article 6 provides the framework for voluntary cooperation between Parties to achieve their NDCs, including through market and non-market mechanisms," Onuigbo explained.

He further elaborated on the key provisions of Article 6, stating: "Article 6.2 allows countries to trade emission reductions as ITMOs, meaning verified REDD+ results can be transferred between countries or entities to support NDCs.

"This is a game-changer for countries like Nigeria that are rich in forest resources but need financial and technical support to preserve them."

Onuigbo also highlighted the significance of Article 6.4, which establishes a centralised crediting mechanism supervised by the UNFCCC.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This mechanism enables REDD+ projects or jurisdictional programmes to generate units for compliance and voluntary carbon markets.

"It creates opportunities for Nigeria to monetise its conservation efforts while contributing to global emission reduction goals," he said.

In addition, Onuigbo emphasised the importance of non-market approaches under Article 6.8, which include capacity building, technology transfer, and finance.

"These are critical for REDD+ readiness and implementation. Without these non-market approaches, many developing countries, including Nigeria, would struggle to meet their climate targets," he said.

Onuigbo reiterated that REDD+ serves as both a results-based finance instrument and a potential source of high-integrity carbon credits under Article 6.

"REDD+ is not just about preserving forests; it's about creating sustainable livelihoods, enhancing biodiversity, and mitigating climate change," he added.

The former federal lawmaker, recognised by Business Insider as one of the 30 Top Global Climate Leaders in 2023, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for sustaining Nigeria's bold contributions to climate sustainability.

"President Tinubu has kept the torch of Nigeria's climate leadership burning brightly. His administration's commitment to clean energy transition and climate justice is a testament to Nigeria's role as a global climate leader," Onuigbo said.