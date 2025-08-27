Nigeria: Air Peace CEO, Minister Speak On Nigeria-Brazil Aviation Pact

Aviation is a catalyst for development. With this agreement, Nigeria and Brazil can finally unlock the potential between Africa's largest economy and Latin America's biggest market," Air Peace Chairman, Allen says in an interview.

As Nigeria and Brazil deepen ties with a landmark Bilateral Air Services Agreement (BASA), Air Peace has been designated to commence direct flights linking Lagos to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro before the end of the year.

In an interview with journalists in Brasília, Air Peace Chairman Allen Onyema and Nigeria's Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, spoke about the significance of the deal, which was formalised during President Bola Tinubu's two-day state visit to Brazil.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that President Tinubu and his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, witnessed the signing of several agreements, including the aviation pact that cleared the way for Air Peace to operate the Lagos-São Paulo route.

Milestone

For Mr Onyema, the designation of Air Peace to operate the new route represents more than just a business expansion. He framed it as a step towards unlocking the economic potential between Africa's largest economy and Latin America's biggest market.

"This agreement will open up both economies. The Brazilian economy is the largest in Latin America, while Nigeria's is the largest in Africa. Without aviation, it is very difficult for these opportunities to be fully tapped. Aviation is a catalyst for development, and this is a significant milestone we are glad about," he told journalists.

Mr Onyema revealed that flights are expected to begin between late November and early December, starting with three weekly services. The planned route will connect Lagos-Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo-Lagos, with hopes of expanding frequency as demand grows.

Mr Idris placed the deal within a broader historical and diplomatic frame, saying it not only reduces travel time but also symbolises a renewed bridge across the Atlantic.

"Our flight to Brazil this week took us more than 24 hours via Europe. Now this will be reduced by about seven hours. Beyond trade and investment, this is about reconnecting culturally and socially. Remember the 350 years of shared history through slavery. This agreement is a way of rebuilding that connection," he explained.

The minister also stressed that President Tinubu's engagements in Brazil reflected Nigeria's leadership role in Africa.

"Once President Tinubu travels out of the country, he is not just speaking for Nigeria, he is also speaking for the African continent. Nigeria is a continental leader, and that was evident in these talks," he said.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the aviation pact is one of five agreements sealed between Nigeria and Brazil during the visit, covering health, science and technology, and cultural cooperation.

According to Mr Idris, the Nigeria-Brazil partnership has been steadily strengthening since both presidents met on the sidelines of the AU summit in Nairobi in 2024, followed by interactions at the G20 and BRICS meetings. He noted that both nations are also undergoing significant economic reforms, particularly in taxation, which provides common ground for cooperation.