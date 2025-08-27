Liberia: Officials Snub 178th Flag Day Gala

The visible absence of top officials of the Liberian government at this year's National Flag Day program is unprecedented, as nearly all members of all three branches stayed away, except for three members of the Cabinet.

- In a quiet and low-key observance, Liberia celebrated its 178th National Flag Day at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia. The annual event, held under the theme "The Flag We Raise, The Values We Uphold," honored the enduring symbolism of the Lone Star, (flag of Liberia) and reflected on the country's legacy of independence and unity.

Despite the historic significance of the day, President Joseph N. Boakai, Vice President Jeremiah K. Koung, Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, House Speaker Richard N. Koon, and majority of lawmakers were notably absent from the ceremony. The low turnout of top officials cast a shadow over the national celebration.

Only three cabinet members attended the program: Minister of Post and Telecommunications Seku Kanneh; Minister Mamaka Bility of the Ministry of State, and Minister of Justice N. Oswald Tweh, who proxy for President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

Nonetheless, the event proceeded with participation from members of the diplomatic corps, high school students, and a few senior officials.

The Liberian flag, first raised on August 24, 1847, features eleven stripes: Five Red and Six White, representing the eleven signatories of the country's Declaration of Independence. The single white star on a blue field symbolizes Liberia's historic status as the only independent republic in Africa at the time. The red stands for the blood of those who fought for freedom, white represents purity and unity, and blue represents the African continent.

Delivering the President's message, Minister Tweh extended President Boakai's appreciation to Liberians at home and abroad for their resilience in the face of adversity. The President underscored the importance of patriotism, unity, and national identity as pillars of the country's continued progress.

"Through it all, Liberians have held together, survived together, and demonstrated that we all truly belong to a common patrimony," the President said.

Reflecting on Liberia's past, the President honored the sacrifices of the founding fathers and called on all citizens to protect and uphold the unity they fought to establish. He acknowledged the country's struggles with ethnic divisions, political strife, and health crises, but expressed optimism for the nation's future.

"Our forebears... must be well pleased that Liberia, once dimmed, is again reaching for the skies. This is a testament to our collective effort and determination."

President Boakai urged all Liberians to remain committed to peace, democracy, and national cohesion:

"In the end, it is only in union strong that success is assured," he emphasized.

Flag Day Orator, Dr. Jallah Barbu, focused on the pressing need for justice and accountability, particularly for war victims and their families. He emphasized that the path to lasting peace must include addressing past atrocities.

"Justice is here for all Liberians," Dr. Barbu declared, while stressing the importance of support for the Office for the Establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, which he heads as Executive Director.

He reminded both the government and the public that the establishment of the court is a Liberian-led process, and called for full political will and national support to ensure its realization.