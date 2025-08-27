North Africa: Egypt Launches Trade Mission to Ghana, Including 14 CEC Member Companies

The Chemicals and Fertilizers Export Council (CEC) has launched an Egyptian trade mission to Ghana, which will run until Aug. 30, with the participation of 14 Egyptian companies that are members of the council.

In a statement released Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the council explained that the mission is being launched under the patronage of Egypt's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and Ghana's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Agricultural Affairs in coordination with the Egyptian Commercial Office in Accra, under Nisreen Wahish, Minister Plenipotentiary for Trade.

Such efforts are also supported by both the Accra Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI).

Khaled Abul Makarem, Chairman of the Export Council, stated that this mission comes as part of the council's strategy to strengthen access to promising African markets and in alignment with the regular missions plan that supports the state's strategy to increase sector exports to African countries.

Mohamed Magid, Executive Director of the Council, clarified that choosing Ghana reflects its importance as a key regional market in West Africa. Egyptian exports to Ghana have seen significant growth, with exports from the chemical industries and fertilizers sector rising from $27.9 million in 2023 to approximately $41.9 million in 2024, marking an increase of around 50%.

Fertilizer products topped the export list with a value of $11.5 million, followed by inorganic chemicals at $11.4 million, and plastics and plastic products at a value of $11.1 million.

For his part, Yahya El-Menshawy, Director of International Cooperation at the Council, noted that preliminary studies of the Ghanaian market revealed promising opportunities in several sectors, especially fertilizers and pesticides, paints, glass, detergents, chemicals, inks, adhesives, rubber, and plastics--all of which are represented in this mission.

The mission's activities in Accra, the capital of Ghana, will include bilateral meetings between Egyptian and Ghanaian companies on August 27 to contribute to fostering commercial and investment partnerships between both sides.

This mission is organized by the Export Council for Chemical Industries and Fertilizers, which continues its efforts to open new markets for Egyptian exports and strengthen Egypt's presence in the African continent.