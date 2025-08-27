Nigeria: Athletes to Arrive Asaba Today for 9th National Youth Games

Athletes from different parts of the country are expected to arrive in Asaba, Delta State capital today for the 9th edition of the National Youth Games.

This is the third consecutive time Delta is hosting the Games, after the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, hosted it five times. Ther maiden edition took place in Abuja.

The Delegation Regristration Meetings (DRM) for the Games, which started on August 21 ended on Sunday, August 24 to pave the way for the commencement of the Games.

According to the Local Organising Committee (LOC), today and tomorrow will be observed as arrival date for the event, while the opening ceremony will take place on Friday, August 29.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Malam Shehu Dikko, is expected to declare the 9th NYG open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, Team Delta delegation to the 2025 NYG was expected to be announced on Monday evening.

Team Delta, which has maintained its top position on the medals table since the commencent of the Games, went into closed camping since last week.

Over the past few months, the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) have been actively involved in inspecting and certifying facilities and venues, to ensure they meet the required standards for hosting a successful Games.

Last week, the NSC reiterated its commitment to delivering a well-organised event that not only showcases Nigeria's next generation of sports stars, but also promotes unity, discipline, and excellence through sports.