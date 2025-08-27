Ghana: APC to Contest Tamale Central Parliamentary Seat

26 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

The All People's Congress (APC) has announced plans to present a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Tamale Central Constituency.

The leader of the party, Hassan Ayariga, who made this known in a statement on August 26, 2025, said the decision was taken after broad consultations with both national and constituency executives.

He explained that Tamale Central deserves strong, credible, and people-focused representation in Parliament.

Dr. Ayariga said the APC was committed to deepening Ghana's democracy by giving the people of Tamale Central a true voice in Parliament.

According to him, politics is about participation, representation, and improving the lives of citizens.

He added that the APC was ready to work with its grassroots to secure victory in the constituency.

The party has, therefore, called on its members, supporters, and residents of Tamale Central to rally behind its candidate in the coming elections.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.