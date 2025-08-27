Ghana: APC to Contest Tamale Central Parliamentary Seat

The All People's Congress (APC) has announced plans to present a candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Tamale Central Constituency.

The leader of the party, Hassan Ayariga, who made this known in a statement on August 26, 2025, said the decision was taken after broad consultations with both national and constituency executives.

He explained that Tamale Central deserves strong, credible, and people-focused representation in Parliament.

Dr. Ayariga said the APC was committed to deepening Ghana's democracy by giving the people of Tamale Central a true voice in Parliament.

According to him, politics is about participation, representation, and improving the lives of citizens.

He added that the APC was ready to work with its grassroots to secure victory in the constituency.

The party has, therefore, called on its members, supporters, and residents of Tamale Central to rally behind its candidate in the coming elections.