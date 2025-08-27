Ghana: YEA Boss Assures Timely Salaries for Community Police Assistants

The Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, has assured graduands of the Community Police Assistant programme that their salaries will not be delayed.

In his address during the graduation ceremony at the Ghana Police Academy in Tesano on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Mr. Basintale said the payments would be made monthly to ensure that the officers could work effectively for the country.

He commended the graduands for successfully completing their training, noting that the programme had instilled discipline, diligence, and excellence in them.

He recalled his initial doubts when he saw some recruits at the beginning of the training but said he was impressed by the transformation witnessed during the passing-out parade.

The YEA boss urged the new officers to respect their uniforms and carry out their duties with discipline.

He added that their work would contribute to President John Dramani Mahama's 24-hour security agenda.

Mr. Basintale disclosed that under a memorandum of understanding signed between the YEA and the Ghana Police Service, disciplined graduates who meet the necessary requirements would be shortlisted for future police recruitment.

He expressed appreciation to the Ghana Police Service and the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, George Opare Addo, for their support in implementing the initiative.

So far, 12,000 community police assistants have been trained and deployed across the country under the programme, according to the YEA.