President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that Ghana's import trade reached over $215 million in 2024.

Speaking at the 8th Africa-Singapore Business Forum, the President said trade between Africa and Singapore grew by 50 percent between 2020 and 2024, rising to nearly $14 billion.

He noted that West Africa alone accounted for more than half of that amount.

Mr.Mahama stressed that Africa and Singapore must work together as champions of open markets, trusted trade rules, and practical partnerships that deliver jobs, technology transfer, and shared prosperity.

He described Africa and Asia as the youngest and fastest urbanizing regions in the world, making them attractive for investment and economic growth.

The President assured investors that Africa is "investable" and described Ghana as a reliable gateway to the continent.