Ghana: Antoine Semenyo Calls for Harsher Punishment Against Racial Abusers

26 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has called for stronger action against racial abusers in football, saying current punishments are not enough.

Semenyo said he was angry at half-time during a recent match after facing racist abuse but decided to use the incident as motivation.

He explained that his two goals in the game came from turning that anger into fuel.

The Ghanaian international described it as "mind-boggling" that in 2025 black footballers still had to deal with such abuse.

He urged fellow players not to shy away from reporting racism whenever it happens, stressing that the sanctions must be tougher.

Semenyo suggested that maximum punishments could include jail time or lifetime bans from stadiums.

He insisted that football authorities must do more to ensure racism is rooted out of the game.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.