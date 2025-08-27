Ghana: Antoine Semenyo Calls for Harsher Punishment Against Racial Abusers

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo has called for stronger action against racial abusers in football, saying current punishments are not enough.

Semenyo said he was angry at half-time during a recent match after facing racist abuse but decided to use the incident as motivation.

He explained that his two goals in the game came from turning that anger into fuel.

The Ghanaian international described it as "mind-boggling" that in 2025 black footballers still had to deal with such abuse.

He urged fellow players not to shy away from reporting racism whenever it happens, stressing that the sanctions must be tougher.

Semenyo suggested that maximum punishments could include jail time or lifetime bans from stadiums.

He insisted that football authorities must do more to ensure racism is rooted out of the game.