Liberia: PSA Prepares Young Liberian Kids for Handball Youth Olympics

Professional Sports Academy is aggressively preparing talented Liberian kids in various sporting disciplines, and one of such is handball.

Currently, the Handball Academy is the first in Liberia's history and has about seventy- eight determined young kids.

The sport is not as popular as football, but the vision bearer's quest to make it second to none in the sector, especially among the future leaders of Liberia, can't be over emphasized.

With just under a year of establishment, the Handball Academy is making some improvements among the young kids as the willingness, passion, talents, and determination from the kids are overwhelming.

The Academy owned by Liberia's Ambassador for Youth and Sports Development Alioune Kebe is now preparing Liberian young handball players for the 2026 Youth Handball Olympics scheduled to take place in Senegal.

Kebe, since his appointment as an ambassador for youth and sports development, continues to create opportunities for young people to explore.

"The children want to play, but there is no facility, neither program for such, nor we are determined to help the process," he assured the future leaders of Liberia.

Despite working, investing, and providing pro bono services for the nations and its people, Kebe said he is not moved by such but remains committed to helping in changing the narratives for the betterment of the society.

"My satisfaction is to help the kids and to make things done in the interest of the young people," he emphasized.

Kebe told our reporter in an interview that in the wake of cheap propaganda intended to destroy his hard-earned credible character, he will not be distracted but will remain resolved and very focused on his goal and vision to help develop the raw reservoir of talents across the Country.

"Imagine me going back, leaving and dashing the hopes of three hundred talented kids on the academy just in the name of cheap propaganda, this will be sad and because of the kids and my passion to help transform their lives and further help improve their talents, I reaffirmed my commitment to youth and sports development in Liberia," he reechoed.

With more work to be done for the Handball team, the kids at the academy continue to show good signs of growth and improvements unlike before, he noted.

The seventy- eight handball players currently at the Handball Academy fundamental are being built, including other skills and techniques as required by local and experienced Liberian handball coaches and technicians.

With more work in progress, hope is alive for Liberia as more preparations are ongoing ahead of the youth Handball Olympics in 2026 in Senegal.

"The kids are developing very fast. They are putting in time and seriousness to practices, and this is an encouraging start, we are all excited by this," said one of the coaches.

At the same time, some of the players commended Amb. Kebe for bringing their hopes alive.

"We have passion for handball and are learning well, not all of us will play football or kickball as such, this sport is ours and we have so much passion for it, over time we will do more, and we remain committed," two of the players told our reporter.

They also call on other young Liberians to join them in playing handball, which they stated is very unique and an exciting sport as well.

As part of bigger plans for the future, the Professional Sports Academy headed by Amb. Kebe envisioned constructing a modern academy facility where major if not all sporting facilities, including handball, will be available to ensure that the kids showcase and develop their talents for the betterment of the society.

The PSA also has plans in the making to create more awareness for the sport by taking it to the local communities using their current players as ambassadors to help encourage their peers to form a part of the game.

As more work continues to be in progress for the Handball sector especially to benefit the future stars of Handball in Liberia, there is a need to encourage, appreciate and hail those who are investing in the future of young and talented kids within the sector void of politics or cheap propaganda.