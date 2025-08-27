Ghana: Kennedy Agyepong to File Nomination for NPP Presidential Candidacy On August 27

26 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyepong, has announced that he will officially file his nomination to contest the party's presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The flagbearer hopeful who doubles as the former Assin central MP indicated that the filing will take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the NPP's national headquarters in Accra.

Mr. Agyepong said his campaign is built on three main pillars - patriotism, honesty, and discipline.

He explained that with these values, the party can be united, hope can be restored, and the economy can be strengthened to build a Ghana that works for every citizen.

Related Articles

"The future begins now," he declared, as he encouraged party members and Ghanaians to support his vision.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.