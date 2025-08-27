Ghana: Kennedy Agyepong to File Nomination for NPP Presidential Candidacy On August 27

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Agyepong, has announced that he will officially file his nomination to contest the party's presidential primaries ahead of the 2028 general elections.

The flagbearer hopeful who doubles as the former Assin central MP indicated that the filing will take place on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at 1:00 pm at the NPP's national headquarters in Accra.

Mr. Agyepong said his campaign is built on three main pillars - patriotism, honesty, and discipline.

He explained that with these values, the party can be united, hope can be restored, and the economy can be strengthened to build a Ghana that works for every citizen.

"The future begins now," he declared, as he encouraged party members and Ghanaians to support his vision.

By: Jacob Aggrey