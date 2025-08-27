Ghana: I Funded Dr. Bawumia's 2023 Campaign in the Eastern Region - Bryan Acheampong

26 August 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jacob Aggrey

Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Bryan Acheampong has alleged that he was the main financier of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's campaign in the Eastern Region during the party's 2023 presidential primaries.

Addressing party members, Dr. Acheampong claimed that Dr. Bawumia did not contribute financially to his campaign in the region.

He stated that he personally covered all expenses to secure support for Dr. Bawumia.

He further alleged that during the primaries, constituency executives each received $1,500, which he funded.

Dr. Acheampong recalled a conversation with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, who, according to him, acknowledged his significant financial contributions to the NPP's victory in the 2016 elections.

He added that in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, he spent even more on Dr. Bawumia's campaign than he did on former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's earlier campaigns.

According to him, he has already visited 14 regions, with the Eastern Region being the last, and will continue to share his message with party supporters.

