Ghana Publishing Company Limited to Launch Public Education Campaign On Gazettes

The Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL) will, on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, launch a nationwide public education campaign aimed at increasing awareness and understanding of the Government Gazette.

The campaign, which is called Gazette 360, will be launched at a press conference at the company's head office in Accra.

It seeks to educate the public on the contents, legal importance, and relevance of the Gazette in everyday life.

GPCL explained that the initiative is also meant to deal with the problem of fake gazettes that are being circulated and used in various sectors.

The company said part of the confusion and fraud comes from the fact that many people do not know what an authentic gazette looks like, how it is issued, or where it can be accessed.

The Gazette 360 campaign is being delivered in partnership with Marry Right Ghana and supported by AngloGold Ashanti.

According to GPCL, the press conference will feature opening remarks from its leadership, statements from campaign partners, and a question-and-answer session with the media.

The Company stressed that the Gazette is a legal document and warned that fake versions create problems such as misrepresentation, fraud, and legal complications.

GPCL said the campaign will help create the awareness needed for the public to know the Gazette, use it, and trust it.