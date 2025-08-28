Nigeria: 2027 - I'm Not Contesting for Any Position - El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has ruled out contesting any political office, saying his renewed involvement in politics is driven only by the need to support credible leadership at the state and national levels.

El-Rufai spoke in Kaduna on Wednesday while receiving a group of PDP youths who defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) under the leadership of Aliyu Bello.

Taking a swipe at the current government, the former governor said Nigerians can see its failures without further explanation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is a government that does nothing but lie every day. Everyone's conscience tells them the truth. I am not contesting for anything; I don't want to go to the Senate. I am not contesting for any position. That is why I am calling on you: let us join hands and ensure we remove the oppressors," he added.

He said his initial plan after leaving office was to retire completely from partisan politics, but that recent developments had compelled him to return, though not with personal ambition.

"When I finished my tenure as governor of Kaduna, my intention was to step back and rest. But given the way things have turned out, I believe we must play our part to bring about better leadership. That is why we are back in politics," El-Rufai said.

He stressed that his role now is to support young people, women, and reform-minded Nigerians to take ownership of the political process and drive change.

The former governor urged young people to get registered and participate fully in the electoral process.

"In Lagos and Osun, at least over 600,000 people registered. But in Kaduna, only 60,000. Anyone who is 18 years old should go and register, even with your phone. Registration is what gives you the right to choose who governs you," he stressed.

El-Rufai also warned against complacency, urging citizens to remain vigilant in defending the integrity of the electoral process.

In his remarks, Aliyu Bello, who led the PDP youth defectors to the ADC, said his mission has always been to empower young people rather than encourage thuggery.