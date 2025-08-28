Zimbabwe: Sewage and Chemicals Poison Harare's Water Lifeline, Residents Warn

27 August 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare water pollution at Lake Chivero and Lake Manyame a state of disaster warning that the capital's main water sources are at "breaking point."

Marking World Lake Day on Wednesday, CHRA said Harare's lifeline reservoirs both Ramsar sites of international importance are being poisoned by untreated sewage and industrial effluent.

"The unbridled pollution in these lakes stems from the lack of enforcement of environmental laws and municipal bylaws. It has become low-cost for industries to pollute water rather than to comply with environmental laws and regulations," the residents' body said.

The group cited the failure to implement the "polluter pays" principle enshrined in Section 57 of the Environmental Management Act which requires offenders to fund the clean-up and restoration of polluted ecosystems.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Industries, CHRA added were flouting Section 59 of the same Act which compels companies to install wastewater treatment plants before discharging effluents.

Pollution levels reached crisis point in December 2024, when mass fish deaths at Lake Chivero prompted an indefinite ban on fishing.

CHRA described the incident as "a clear indication that pollution at Lake Chivero has reached alarming levels."

The association warned that without urgent intervention, Harare risks a worsening crisis of public health, food and water security and biodiversity.

CHRA has proposed five key measures including strict enforcement of the "polluter pays" principle, creation of an independent regulator to oversee water and wastewater management domestication of the Ramsar Convention and recognition of Harare as a Wetland City and massive investment in repairing and maintaining the city's sewer system and Presidential intervention by declaring pollution at Lake Chivero a national disaster.

"This is a serious public health, livelihoods, food and water security, and ecological issue that requires extraordinary measures. The fishing ban at Lake Chivero is a justified intervention and must remain in force until the pollution crisis is addressed," CHRA said

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.