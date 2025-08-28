Zimbabwe: Sewage and Chemicals Poison Harare's Water Lifeline, Residents Warn

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare water pollution at Lake Chivero and Lake Manyame a state of disaster warning that the capital's main water sources are at "breaking point."

Marking World Lake Day on Wednesday, CHRA said Harare's lifeline reservoirs both Ramsar sites of international importance are being poisoned by untreated sewage and industrial effluent.

"The unbridled pollution in these lakes stems from the lack of enforcement of environmental laws and municipal bylaws. It has become low-cost for industries to pollute water rather than to comply with environmental laws and regulations," the residents' body said.

The group cited the failure to implement the "polluter pays" principle enshrined in Section 57 of the Environmental Management Act which requires offenders to fund the clean-up and restoration of polluted ecosystems.

Industries, CHRA added were flouting Section 59 of the same Act which compels companies to install wastewater treatment plants before discharging effluents.

Pollution levels reached crisis point in December 2024, when mass fish deaths at Lake Chivero prompted an indefinite ban on fishing.

CHRA described the incident as "a clear indication that pollution at Lake Chivero has reached alarming levels."

The association warned that without urgent intervention, Harare risks a worsening crisis of public health, food and water security and biodiversity.

CHRA has proposed five key measures including strict enforcement of the "polluter pays" principle, creation of an independent regulator to oversee water and wastewater management domestication of the Ramsar Convention and recognition of Harare as a Wetland City and massive investment in repairing and maintaining the city's sewer system and Presidential intervention by declaring pollution at Lake Chivero a national disaster.

"This is a serious public health, livelihoods, food and water security, and ecological issue that requires extraordinary measures. The fishing ban at Lake Chivero is a justified intervention and must remain in force until the pollution crisis is addressed," CHRA said