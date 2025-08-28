Nigeria'll Rise On Tech, Food Security - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to fast-track Nigeria's development through technology and food security in alignment with the success models of emerging economies like Brazil.

Speaking on Tuesday when he met with a cross section of Nigerians residing in Brazil, President Tinubu emphasised his administration's commitment to transformation through innovation, reform, and inclusive growth.

"We must bring Nigeria to the forefront of Africa's progress, driven by technology, food sovereignty, and the courage to change our destiny," Tinubu declared in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the President, Nigeria and Brazil at a time stood on the same level. "Look at Brazil today, its technology, its food systems. We must ask ourselves: what do they have that we don't? We have the brains, the energy, and the youth. We have everything we need. Now, we must act."

Commending the vibrant Nigerian diaspora community, Tinubu urged them to see themselves as key stakeholders in building a new Nigeria rooted in innovation, culture, and shared responsibility.

"You are the pride of our nation. Your diversity, your commitment -- it reflects the Nigeria we are working to build. I salute you all," he said.

He acknowledged the difficulties citizens face due to ongoing economic reforms, insisting that these were essential steps toward long-term stability and prosperity.

"Yes, the reforms are tough -- like bitter medicine. But once the fever is gone, you know the cure was worth it," Tinubu explained.

He added that his government was laying the groundwork for global partnerships that can unlock Nigeria's potential in manufacturing, technology, and cultural exchange.

Tinubu pledged support for an upcoming voyage involving Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, inspired by a cultural initiative he began while serving as Lagos State governor.

"If Wole Soyinka, at over 90, can still dream and act, then we have no excuse. The dream must be realised. The time is now," Tinubu affirmed.

He appealed to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to foster unity, peace and passion to develop a Nigeria everybody can truly be proud to call home.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Brazilian chapter of Nigerians in Diaspora, Chika Emmanuel, commended the president for fostering stronger ties between Nigeria and Brazil, pledging the diaspora's active support for national development.

He emphasised the diaspora's role as a development partner, highlighting the rise in Nigerian postgraduate scholars in Brazil.

"We would like to be a channel to this national development. In that regard, we have started, we actually been doing that for quite some time now in the area of agriculture, infrastructure, and of course, looking for direct investment back home," he said.

Emmanuel identified human resources in terms of education as strongly essential to prepare the younger ones to encourage them to return home and participate in development efforts.

"In the past one year and a half since after my election, we had three PhD students at that time. And right now, in one year and a half, we have 296 here in Brazil. And all on scholarships," he told the President.

Responding to questions about opening consulates in São Paulo and other cities, President Tinubu appealed for patience, explaining that the government was meticulously managing limited resources to keep foreign missions running efficiently.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas described the meeting as a moment of great historical significance, marking a new chapter in Nigeria's engagement with its global community.

He acknowledged the deep-rooted historical ties between Nigeria and Brazil, forged through centuries of migration and cultural exchange, while stressing the need to rekindling those bonds.

The Speaker lauded also President Tinubu's efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with Brazil, noting that recent diplomatic and cultural initiatives have laid the groundwork for future collaborations between the two nations.

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani who spoke on behalf of governors on Tinubu's delegation, remarked, "In the past, it was almost impossible to convince any investor to come to Nigeria, but just last year, Mr. President cleared a $7 billion forex backlog, a major intervention."

According to Sani, Nigeria now offers an environment where investors can bring in capital and repatriate profits without facing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles or foreign exchange crises.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, urged Nigerians residing in São Paulo and surrounding areas to continue utilising existing liaison office until necessary upgrades were implemented.