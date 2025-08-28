Liberia: CDC Moves to District 8 Office After Court-Ordered Eviction of Headquarters

27 August 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Thomas Kojo Roulhac

MONROVIA -- Liberia's opposition Congress for Democratic Change has shifted its operations to its Montserrado District 8 office, naming it the party's temporary national headquarters days after a court-ordered demolition leveled its longtime base in Congo Town.

The move followed an Aug. 13 ruling by the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court, which determined the CDC had no legal claim to the 4.23-acre Bernard's Beach property. The court awarded ownership to the Intestate Estate of Martha Stubblefield Bernard and instructed the Montserrado County Sheriff to enforce the eviction.

CDC National Chairman Janga A. Kowo, in an Aug. 26 letter to National Elections Commission Chairperson Davidetta Browne Lansanah, called the demolition unconstitutional. He argued the action violated Article 20 of the Liberian Constitution, which guarantees due process and the right to appeal, and cited Chapter 51 of the Civil Procedure Law, which bars enforcement while an appeal is pending.

"The demolition was clearly a violation of Article 20(A&B) of the Liberian Constitution," Kowo wrote. "It occurred while we still had an appeal pending in a case for specific performance regarding the purchase of the property."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The demolition came ahead of the NEC's annual inspection of political party headquarters, which CDC officials warned could affect the party's legal standing as a registered political entity.

In response, CDC Standard Bearer and former President George Weah unveiled a 23-member National Headquarters Construction Committee. The body, composed of senior party officials, youth leaders and women's representatives, has been tasked with building a new headquarters within one year.

The NEC has not publicly commented on the CDC's concerns.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.