Liberia: VP Koung Urges Liberian Lawmakers to Serve All Constituents Equally

Vice President Hon. Jeremiah Kpan Koung has called on Liberian legislators to rise above political affiliations and ensure equal service delivery to all citizens in their constituencies.

Speaking at the dedication of several community projects in Burtain Town, District #8, Nimba County, VP Koung reminded lawmakers that their true responsibility begins after Election Day. He stressed that leaders must work for every town and village under their representation, regardless of political alignment.

The projects commissioned include the Burtain Peace Hall, road rehabilitation works, and a bridge to enhance local connectivity. VP Koung lauded District #8 Representative Hon. Saye S. Mianah for prioritizing development and urged other lawmakers to emulate his example.

"I urge you to treat all citizens of your region equally because when you win an election, you become a leader for everyone," Koung said.

House Speaker Hon. Richard N. Koon, who also graced the occasion, commended the people of Nimba for electing Rep. Mianah, noting that Liberia's progress depends on voters choosing capable leaders. "If we elect good people in this country, Liberia will develop faster," Speaker Koon remarked.

Rep. Mianah, in his remarks, highlighted the fulfillment of his campaign promises, disclosing ongoing works on a ten-bedroom guesthouse in Burtain Town. He also recounted the dangers posed by the Wollah Bridge before its reconstruction, noting it had claimed several lives.

"I will always stand with my people and ensure development reaches every part of District #8," Mianah assured.

The ceremony drew the attendance of prominent Nimba lawmakers, including Senators Samuel G. Kogar and Nyan D. Twayen, alongside other dignitaries.