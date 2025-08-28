Nigeria: 'Tinubu Directed Me to Work With You', New APC Chair Yilwatda Tells Ganduje

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that President Bola Tinubu directed him to work hand-in-hand with the immediate-past natioanl chairman of the party, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Yilwatda, who described himself as a coordinator of the APC for now, added that he will depend heavily on Ganduje's experience and knowledge to run the party.

Speaking in Abuja on Wednesday during a condolence visit paid on him over the loss of his mother by Ganduje, Yilwatda declared that he would need experience, guidance and the learning curve of the former Kano State governor.

According to him, "my doors are open, the office is open, the partnership remains open, and the friendship remains open. So never lock your door against me--and I know you will not--because we have worked together long before this time.

"His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked me to work with you, to reach out to you as well about partnership. I told him I would regard you still as a Chairman in partnership with me. You are still the co-Chairman of the party (APC).

"I am only a coordinator. My duty is simply to coordinate the membership of this party. But the party belongs to all of us. We are all collective leaders of the party. Moreover, by experience and by virtue of politics, you have been there long before me. Since the time of the NPN, you have been part of the political scene.

"So I need your experience. I need your guidance. The learning curve still rests with you. I will depend heavily on your experience, your connections, and your contacts to ensure we solidify this party and build it together, so that we can win more elections."

Speaking earlier, Ganduje, who now chairs the Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), said his relationship with the new APC national chairman should be a good example for a successor and predecessor.

He said: "One important thing is that the problem between successor and his predecessor which is one of the issues that APC has solved. So in order to show examples, I am sure you know it that since 1999 the problem between former Governors and their successors has always been an issue up till now in many states of the federation.

"Not only in governorship but in other positions, especially in politics. So our relationship is the beginning to solve that kind of problem. Not only in APC but in the whole atmosphere of democracy. I have to congratulate you for this new appointment."