Nigeria: African Defence Chiefs Forge United Front Against Terrorism, Cyber Threats

African Chiefs of Defence Staff have agreed to forge a united front against terrorism, violent extremism, cyber and maritime security threats across the continent.

The Defence Chiefs made the pledge at the closing ceremony of the maiden African Chiefs of Defence Staff Summit 2025 with the theme "Combating contemporary threats to regional peace and security in Africa: the role of strategic defence collaboration" in Abuja on Wednesday.

In his closing remarks, Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, said the gathering reinforced the truth that Africa's collective security lies not in the strength of one nation alone, but in the synergy of all efforts.

According to him, the summit availed them the opportunity to know each other personally beyond formal interactions.

He said, "We have recognised that our strongest defense is strategic collaboration. This Summit is a declaration of Africa's determination to take ownership of its peace, stability, and future. We explored key areas, including defence collaboration, intelligence sharing, joint training, investing in indigenous technologies, and youth engagement.

"Through our discussions, we reaffirmed our collective strengths in the face of complex challenges like terrorism, autonomy, criminal Power Conflict, Criticism, terrorism piracy and cyber warfare."

"In the first plenary of this summit we discussed the need for more effective border management and regional security cooperation during this discussion we recognise that porous borders fuel terrorism trafficking and armed banditry and we stress the need for integrated security frameworks to address these challenges.

"It was evident that sharing intelligence conducting joint operations and conducting and coordinating counter-radicalization efforts are essential counter-radicalisation efforts remain non-negotiable as terrorism anywhere on our continent is a threat to peace everywhere in africa."

He said their discussion also centered on how they could exploit artificial intelligence and emerging technologies in bolstering early warning systems, improving situation institutional awareness and disrupting hostile networks.

The CDS said they also agreed on ways to improve Africa's defence system by leveraging public private partnerships, to ensure suitable defence, while also developing indigenous defence industries.

General Musa announced Nigeria's readiness to host international defence exhibition in Lagos next year.

He said the adoption of the summit's communique was an optimism that they would proactive steps to elevate the african continent to greatness.

"I urge us all not to let these rich discussions remain within this conference halls let us effectively translate our recommendations into policies strategies and joint actions let this summit be a turning point for decisive and collective actions as we plan towards the next summit," the CDS stated.