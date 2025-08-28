Gambia: Corruption Is Not Just About Stolen Cash, but... Says Gambian Activist

The executive director of Gambia Participates, a civil society organisation has lamented the negative impact of corruption in nation's development, affirming that corruption is not just about stolen cash; it costs lives, fuels poverty and weakens democracy.

Marr Nyang, a young anti-corruption activist made these remarks during an anti-corruption training designed to journalists and civil society advocates held recently at Kairaba Beach Hotel.

The two-day training on Tracking and Reporting Public Sector Corruption was organised by Gambia Participates in partnership with the U.S. Embassy Banjul.

This training was designed to close that gap by equipping journalists and civil society organisations with investigative tools to expose corruption and hold public officials accountable.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The young activist, who was arrested as a teenager for standing up against corruption, was blunt in his words, maintaining that corruption steals lives, not just money.

Despite the existence of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2023, Nyang maintained that enforcement remains weak and public awareness limited.

But his message went beyond techniques and reporting. "If money meant for hospitals is stolen and your loved one dies because oxygen is not available, that is corruption. If road funds are pocketed and a pothole causes a fatal accident, that is corruption." he told participants.

Nyang also reminded that graft translates directly into lost lives and shattered families.

He also made reference to a clause like illicit enrichment, a provision that would have forced public officers to justify wealth beyond their means, which was deliberately removed from the Anti-Corruption Act by parliamentarians.

"Who did that? Our own lawmakers."

Rebecca A. Taylor, acting Deputy Chief of Missions (DMC) at the US Embassy, assured of their continuous support to such courses and urged participants to make best use of the knowledge gained for positive use to impact the country.

Lenisa Gomez, a participant expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided and assured best use of the knowledge gained.

The training, moreover, stirred up calls among participants for Gambians especially the youth to confront the country's entrenched culture of corruption.

Foni Bintang NAM champions agriculture with visit to Janabk village