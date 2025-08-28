Gambia Youth Face High Risk of Sexual Violence

Youth in The Gambia face a high risk of violence such as sexual harassment and abuse, in schools, communities and other settings with harmful social norms and a lack of comprehensive protection laws contributing to the problem.

Initiatives such as the 'NO MORE' campaign and strengthened child protection systems are underway. Addressing gender and age-based inequalities, improving data collection and implementing national plans are crucial to end violence against children and protect youth.

Children in The Gambia experience high rates of violence, including physical, sexual and emotional abuse, which often goes unreported due to stigma and silence surrounding these issues.

Traditional views and beliefs can clash with child rights ideals, creating an environment where harmful practices like early marriage and sexual exploitation persist.

Young women face particular challenges due to deeply entrenched notions of masculinity and femininity, which can increase their marginalization.

Some laws exist to criminalize sexual acts with children, and gaps remain in comprehensive protection legislation and enforcement, particularly for boys who are also at risk.

Social norms that are contrary to child rights contribute to silence and allow harmful practices like sexual abuse and child marriage to continue.

A culture of silence surrounding sexual violence and exploitation prevents children from reporting these incidents, leading to continued suffering.

Young people often feel sideline from decision-making processes at various levels, even on issues that directly affect them.

Organisations like UNICEF advocate for a comprehensive national plan to end violence against children, with clear timelines and responsibilities.

There is a strong push to make social services available to support children who are at risk or are victims of violence.

Initiatives such as the 'Gambia Says no more' campaign, supported by the Commonwealth, are working to address domestic and sexual violence.

Organisations are actively engaging in training and capacity-building for youth to make them less vulnerable to exploitation.

A significant need exists for improved data collection on violence against children to better monitor progress and integrate it into national statistics.

Greater investment and budget allocations are required for the effective implementation of national plans to protect children.

Fostering dialogue between generations is seen as important for changing attitudes and ensuring that young people are acknowledged in peace and development efforts.