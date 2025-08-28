Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes Multi-Million Naira Cannabis in Kwara, Arrests Four Suspects

The state commander of NDLEA, Fatima Popoola, announced the seizure and the arrest of suspects at a news conference in Ilorin,

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 2.318 tonnes of cannabis, described as one of the biggest seizures ever in Kwara State.

The agency estimated the street value of the substance as billions of naira.

The state commander of NDLEA, Fatima Popoola, announced the seizure and the arrest of suspects at a news conference in Ilorin, the state capital .

Mrs Popoola said that the cannabis were intercepted during two operations in the Offa and Omu Aran axis of the state at about 3 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

She said four suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures, which they allegedly concealed among sacks of saw dust.

"This is one of the biggest seizures we've made in a single week in recent time and the street value of what we seized runs into at least billions of naira. This shows just how serious the drug use and trafficking have become in Kwara State".

The NDLEA boss said that one of the suspects, a driver, was caught with 1.2 tonnes, another with 300kg, while the remaining 720kg seizure was linked to two suspects.

The drugs were reportedly concealed in Canter trucks and disguised as ordinary goods with sacks of saw dust.

"A J5 vehicle was checked, which appeared to be empty, but we found it loaded with cannabis, and these operations took place mostly between 3:00 am and 5:30 am, when traffickers often move to avoid detection", she said.

She said drugs are at the root of many criminal activities in society.

The NDLEA commander said the average normal persons do not commit violent crimes without drug influence.

She declared that security challenges in places like Kaiama, Chikanda, Patigi, Edu, and Omu Aran are drug-related.

The Commander also said that while only two tonnes of drugs were seized in the whole of 2024, "the command seized over 2,000 kilogrammes between January and August in 2025".

Mrs Popoola credited the success recorded to the synergy among sister security agencies, saying that the agency was working with the police, army, civil defence, and traditional rulers.

In his remarks at the event, the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the NDLEA for the feat, adding that the arrests and seizures reflected the government's commitment to eliminating illicit drugs in the state.

He said that the state was working closely with the NDLEA by mobilising traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society groups, and religious institutions to create awareness on the dangers of drug abuse.

"We need to educate the younger generation on the health implications of involvement in drugs", he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities, stressing that the fight against drug trafficking requires everyone's support.

The Senior Adviser/Counsellor to the Governor, Saadu Salahu, represented Governor AbdulRazaq on the occasion.

The state Commissioner for Communications, Bola Olukoju, other top government officials, traditional rulers, representatives of military and para- military agencies were present at the press conference