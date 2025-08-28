Nigeria: Unicef, Kwara Govt Train 100 Newly Recruited Health Workers

Ty for he participants were drawn from the 193 wards in Kwara and trained during a nine-day programme held in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), in collaboration with the Kwara State Primary Health Care Development Agency, has trained 100 newly recruited health workers to strengthen the delivery of effective, safe, and timely healthcare services across the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Press Secretary of the agency, Alade Opeyemi, said the participants were drawn from the 193 wards in Kwara and trained during a nine-day programme held in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Nusirat Elelu, said the training was funded by UNICEF through proceeds of the $500,000 Leadership Challenge Award won by the state.

"This is the second time Kwara is winning the North Central award, and we are putting the funds into strengthening our health system," she said.

Mrs Elelu explained that the exercise became necessary to build the capacity of the workers, most of whom were newly employed by the state government.

"Some of these recruits have never worked in a Primary Health Care facility before, so this was an opportunity to teach them the basics," she added.

The Director of Primary Health Care Systems, Dr Michael Oguntoye, said the participants were exposed to PHC principles covering preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative services.

"This training will strengthen primary healthcare services, improve health outcomes, and promote healthier communities," he noted.

Also, the Director of Personnel, Finance and Supply, Olayioye Ajide, reminded the recruits of civil service rules.

"We expect you to be law-abiding, avoid misconduct, and uphold efficiency in service delivery," he warned.

In his goodwill message, the State Coordinator of the Civil Society for Malaria Control, Immunisation and Nutrition, Femi Olatunbosun, commended the Agency for the initiative.

"This continuous training shows the state's commitment to improving the quality of health workers and services in Kwara," he said.