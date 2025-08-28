Nigeria: Tiwa Savage Set to Drop Fourth Album, Float Music School

After a five-year break, on 28 December 2024, the 45-year-old singer revealed her plan to drop a new music project.

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has announced the release date of her fourth studio album and plans to launch a music school.

Taking to her X account on Tuesday, the award-winning singer stated that her 'This One is Personal' will drop on Friday and admonished her fans to stream the long-awaited album.

In the post, Tiwatope told her fans to ask questions about the music project and her career, which she promised to answer randomly.

"Hey, my loves. My album is dropping this Friday, and it means the world to me, and I want us to share this journey.

"I'll be answering your questions about the music, process, and stories behind it. Drop your questions with 'ThisOneIsPersonal' and I'll be picking some to respond to. Can't wait to connect with you all," the singer stated.

'This One is Personal'

Since then, the mother of one had dropped 'You4Me,' and 'On the Low' featuring Skepta, as part of the track list in the music project, and other singles, 'Forgiveness,' 'Mega Money Mega,' and 'Commitment,' which features Craig David.

The songs on the 16-track album solely featured the singer except for 'On The Low' (feat. Skepta), 'Addicted' (feat. taves), and 'Change' (feat. James Fauntleroy).

Other tracklist on the album includes 'I'm Done', 'Angel Dust', 'You4Me', 'Holding It Down', '10%', 'Twisted', 'Scared Of Love', 'Pray No More', 'This One Is Personal (Interlude)', 'Will I Run Again?', 'For One Night', and 'You're Not The First'.

When responding to a question about why she had limited features on her fourth studio project, the singer said she only chose artists who understood her vision for the project and wouldn't distort the music project's core message.

"This album is my story, so l kept the features limited. I wanted you all to feel me in every song. The few features I chose were very intentional with people who understood the vision and could add to the message without taking away from its intimacy. It's less about numbers and more about connection," Tiwatope said.

Reflecting on her most personal and emotional moments, which she captured in the album, the 'All Over' singer said, "Some moments were so raw it felt like opening my diary, but turning that emotion into music was freeing."

"I just hope you feel the love, honesty, and vulnerability I poured into every song," she added.

Music school

During the questioning session, a fan, @Favor35104, asked if the singer is truly retiring from music as she claimed in one of her Instagram stories announcing the album, but Tiwatope made a U-turn about her previous decision on her music career.

On 28 December 2024, Tiwa posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page about a possible retirement from music.

Reflecting on her journey in the post, she wrote, "This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don't try," sparking a wave of emotional reactions from fans following her rise as one of Africa's most influential music figures.

However, while responding to her fan on the topic, the single mother said she would rather continue her music legacy by opening a music school than quit.

"Me? A whole Dr of music, leave music ke? We die here. In fact, I'm working on opening a music school soon. The legacy has to continue," she stated.

Single motherhood

Additionally, Arthur, another fan, asked, "As a single mother doing music, you tend to travel a lot, shows, recording sessions. How do you combine music, especially this album, with spending time with your only son, Jam Jam?"

Expectedly, the singer said her son understands her career and lives by it.

"My baby is the sweetest boy on earth. He totally understands that mommy has to work. Being away from him hurts me so much, but my lil man is so understanding. And when we get to spend time together, we live life to the fullest. We're currently in Tokyo, Japan, having the time of our lives."

In a recent interview with Zeze Millz, the singer confessed that her son is the only true love she has ever experienced as a woman, despite the relationships she has had.