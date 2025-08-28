Nigeria: Unsafe Water, Poor Sanitation - Govt, Nestlé Tackle ₦455bn Annual Economic Loss

The Federal Government and Nestlé Nigeria Plc have launched a nationwide campaign to tackle the challenges of unsafe water and poor sanitation, which cost the economy an estimated ₦455 billion annually.

Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Utsev, in a message delivered at the Nestlé Water Quality Advocacy Campaign in Abuja yesterday, said the government would intensify efforts to improve the quality of drinking water across the country.

He was represented by Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh, Director of Water Quality Control and Sanitation.

Citing the 2021 National Water Report, Prof. Utsev noted that indicators of drinking water contamination at points of consumption in Nigeria were "not encouraging," stressing that without access to safe water, sustainable development goals would remain out of reach.

He described contaminated water as a leading cause of preventable diseases in Nigeria, undermining health, productivity, and education. He further called for stronger collaboration through platforms such as the advocacy campaign and the annual Water Policy Conference to build consensus and drive solutions.

"We must invest more in water quality monitoring, enforce standards, and empower communities to be custodians of the very water they drink," the minister said.

In her remarks, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, described recent findings by Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA, 2024) as alarming.

"Poor sanitation costs the economy an estimated ₦455 billion every year, straining families and institutions alike. More than 113 million Nigerians lack access to safe drinking water. Even more concerning, about 87,000 children under five die annually from diarrhoea linked to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene, while broader studies suggest over 70,000 lives are lost yearly to waterborne diseases," she said.

Uwadoka explained that the advocacy campaign, conceived by Nestlé in partnership with the Organised Private Sector in Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (OPS-WASH), aims to close the knowledge gap on water quality and safety, which has long been neglected in both public and private sectors.

Also speaking, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, Business Executive Officer, Nestlé Waters and Premium Beverages, said the company adheres to global best practices in water stewardship.

"Beyond production, we have pledged to certify all our sites under the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS) Standard by 2025, reinforcing our commitment to protecting local watersheds, engaging communities, and promoting sustainable water management," Olatunji stated.