Nigeria: Aftermath of Mantau Killings - Gov Radda Urges United Front Against Insecurity

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has expressed deep sorrow over the bandit attack in Unguwan Mantau, Malumfashi local government area (LGA), pledging immediate intervention and urging citizens to unite against insecurity. Briefing journalists after his visit, Mr Radda said he cut short his medical leave to personally condole with victims.

"What I saw was heartbreaking -- orphans, burnt houses, and families in distress. We asked them what they need, and I assured them government will address those challenges one by one," he stated. He explained that the community was attacked in reprisal after villagers earlier repelled bandits, killing seven and seizing weapons. According to him, 32 people were killed -- 20 in the mosque and 12 outside -- while 20 houses were burnt and 76 villagers kidnapped, though a swift Nigerian Air Force strike secured their release the next day.

The Governor directed the Ministry of Works to go and make the assessment of Mantau road and ordered plans for a new school and hospital. He further promised mosque renovation, rebuilding of destroyed houses, and assistance for families of the deceased. While praising the Acting Governor, the Commissioner for Internal Security, and security agencies for their quick response, Governor Radda warned against politicizing insecurity.

"Security is about saving lives, not politics. Sadly, some people even celebrated these killings for political reasons. Without peace, nobody can govern or play politics," he cautioned. He emphasized that though security lies with the Federal Government, the state will not fold its arms. "We will do everything possible, but communities must also help. Insecurity is localized -- people provide bandits with information and supplies. Citizens must help fish out collaborators," he stressed.

Mr Radda urged individuals, groups, and politicians with genuine ideas on tackling insecurity to share them openly. "We do not have a monopoly of knowledge. If you have superior ideas, bring them. If they work, we will adopt them," he said.

Reaffirming his resolve, the Governor concluded: "We will continue to protect lives and property. Security is about humanity, not politics. With the support of our people, In Sha Allah, we will overcome."