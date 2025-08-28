Nigeria: Protect Public Facilities to Encourage More Development, Akpabio Urges Communities

28 August 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Aborisade

Abuja — President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to take ownership of government projects in their communities.

He stressed that proper maintenance and protection of public infrastructure are essential to encouraging further development.

Akpabio, according to a statement yesterday by his Media Aide, Jackson Udom, stated this during the commissioning of several community-based projects in Ika and Etim Ekpo Local Government Areas of Akwa Ibom State on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the Senate President, emphasising that safeguarding public facilities was not just a civic duty but a critical factor in sustaining government interventions across the country.

Akpabio said, "My duty as your representative in the Senate is to ensure that I bring projects that you ask for, in the overall good of the people.

"You as the beneficiaries of these projects owe the government a duty to protect the facilities so that they won't be vandalized or destroyed by enemies of progress."

He added that a communal sense of ownership would not only ensure longevity of the projects but would also spur all tiers of government to do more.

He said, "If you say, 'After all, it is government property, let us vandalize it', are we not all the government?

"That means you are destroying your own property and discouraging further development in your community," the Senate President remarked.

Akpabio also reiterated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to delivering tangible dividends of democracy to Nigerians before the end of his tenure.

He highlighted recent empowerment initiatives as part of the President's Renewed Hope Agenda, noting, "This current administration of President Bola Tinubu is one with a human face that is determined to make life easier for the people, especially the common man.

"The President recently approved that 1,000 Nigerians from every ward across the country be financially empowered to boost local economies," he added.

Earlier, community leader and member of the National Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Chris Okorie, expressed the community's continued support for Akpabio, Governor Umo Eno, and President Tinubu, assuring their return to office in future elections.

Projects commissioned during the visit include an eight-classroom block and ICT centre at St. Augustine Secondary School, Ika LGA; a 12-classroom block at Community Secondary School; and an ultra-modern market in Uruk-Ata 2, Etim Ekpo LGA.

