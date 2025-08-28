Rwanda: How a Burundian Refugee Turned Rwf800 Into a Million-Franc Agribusiness

When Richard Nkurunziza fled Burundi in 2015, he arrived in Rwanda with nothing but Rwf800 in his pocket. Then 25 years old, and now a father of one, he recalls the early days as extremely tough, relying solely on food and basic supplies provided by the UNHCR.

"I had no property, no income, only hope," he said.

Armed with a bachelor's degree in language and human sciences, specialising in demography and geography, Nkurunziza initially found work as a French teacher in lower secondary school from 2019 to 2020.

But during school holidays, he tried his hand at farming, a move that would change his life.

"I realised farming was generating more income than teaching," he explained. In 2021, he left his teaching job, rented 12 acres of land, and invested Rwf200,000 in vegetable farming.

That season, he made a profit of Rwf500,000. However, he and fellow farmers struggled with a shortage of organic fertilisers, as many of them had no livestock to produce manure.

By 2024, Nkurunziza saw an opportunity. "I decided to produce compost and liquid fertilisers to address the shortage in our community, and did some research on the internet on how to produce it," he said.

Compost production

The compost-making process begins with collecting specific grasses, such as calliandra and leucaena, valued for their mineral content.

"We mix dry and fresh grasses, with dry ones making up three times the quantity of fresh," Nkurunziza explained.

"The dry grasses are rich in carbon, while the fresh ones contain more nitrogen. Together, they produce fertilisers that boost crop quality."

The mixture is covered and watered for two weeks to begin decomposition. It is then turned after one week to speed up the process.

Once partially decomposed, the mixture is placed in special containers, each costing Rwf45,000, filled with worms.

"The worms eat the material and release nutrient-rich compost," he said, noting that one kilogram of worms produces five kilograms of compost per day.

Starting with eight kilograms of worms purchased for Rwf400,000 in 2024, Nkurunziza now operates containers holding up to a tonne of compost. "In the end, the worm population triples," he said.

Liquid fertiliser production

While producing compost, the water used in the process is collected, fermented with other ingredients, and left for seven weeks to become liquid fertiliser.

The product is then diluted depending on crop type, 15 litres of water per litre of fertiliser for short-cycle crops, and 10 litres for those harvested after more than a year.

"A kilo of liquid fertiliser costs Rwf300 and is absorbed faster by crops than traditional manure," Nkurunziza said.

"It also protects crops from pests that thrive in non-degraded manure." His business produces over 240 litres a month, selling at Rwf1,500 per litre.

Today, the enterprise is valued at more than Rwf11 million, generating around Rwf1 million in monthly income after expenses. He produces about eight tonnes every two months.

He currently employs 51 people who include refugees and local residents. While he lives in Mahama Camp, his business operates outside its premises.

For refugee entrepreneurs like Nkurunziza, access to finance remains a major challenge.

"There are only two banks that work with us, and loans require collateral, which most refugees do not have," he said.

Jean Damascene Sinjyeniyo, a sustainable waste management specialist explains that compost provides 100 per cent value to crops in a single farming season, unlike traditional manure, which degrades slowly and is less effective.

According to Samuel Bigirimana, a community-based protection associate at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Rwanda, several initiatives are underway to help refugees and Rwandans acquire skills and start businesses.

"Through partnerships with organisations like GIZ and the European Union, we provide workforce training and match people with employers or help them start their own ventures," he said.

In Kirehe District, agriculture-related businesses are particularly promising. "We also organise exhibitions where entrepreneurs can showcase their products and learn from others," Bigirimana added.

Modeste Nzirabatinya, Kirehe's vice mayor in charge of economic development, said that in early August, 400 people graduated from such training programmes at Mahama Camp.

Under the National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), the district aims to create 250,000 jobs, in which the refugees are also set to benefit.

"One way to achieve this is by linking job providers with job seekers through events and encouraging entrepreneurs to use social media to promote their businesses," Nzirabatinya said.

For Nkurunziza, the journey from refugee to successful agripreneur is far from over.

"Farming gave me a second chance. Now I want to give my community the tools to thrive as well," he said.