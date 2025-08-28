Nigeria: CAF Women's Cl Qualifiers - Bayelsa Queens Cruise Past Asko to Reach Semi-Finals

The Nigerian champions showed their quality from start to finish, sealing a second straight victory in Group B.

Bayelsa Queens booked their place in the semi-finals of the CAF Women's Champions League WAFU B qualifiers with a commanding 3-0 win over ASKO of Togo on Wednesday.

The match carried huge stakes for both teams. While Bayelsa Queens needed a win to confirm early qualification, ASKO were desperate to stay alive after losing their opening game.

After a goalless first half, the breakthrough came just two minutes into the restart. ASKO's Oumou Bani turned the ball into her own net under pressure, handing Bayelsa Queens a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.

That goal opened the floodgates. Six minutes later, Alaba Olabiyi doubled the advantage with a fine finish, rewarding the Nigerians' relentless attacking play.

The victory was sealed in the 80th minute when captain Shakirat Moshood struck again, continuing her impressive scoring run in the qualifiers.

The 3-0 scoreline reflected Bayelsa Queens' dominance, both in possession and in creating chances.

Midfield star Vera Samuel was voted Player of the Match after an energetic and disciplined display, controlling the game and linking play between defence and attack.

Her performance underlined the team's balance and depth.

Bayelsa Queens Chairman Robin Apreala had earlier said the "Prosperity Girls" were fully prepared for the qualifiers, boosted by new signings like Emem Essien, Kafayat Mafisere, Opadeji Semilore, and Sofiat Bankole.

Their performances so far have justified that confidence.

The WAFU B qualifiers represent a crucial step for clubs hoping to book a place in the CAF Women's Champions League finals later this year.

Only the top teams from the sub-regional competition advance, and every point in the group stage can be decisive.

With two straight wins, six points, and no goals conceded, Bayelsa Queens have established themselves as one of the tournament's frontrunners.

As the knockout stage beckons, confidence is high in the camp, and Bayelsa fans will believe their team can go all the way.