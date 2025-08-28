Nigeria: Group Launches Platform to Combat Violent Extremism Among Youth

27 August 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Fiyinfoluwa Ikuomola

A group, Youth Against Violence Extremism (YAVE), has launched a platform to combat violent extremism through the power of digital innovation and creative expression across the 36 states of the federation.

The group launched the youth-centred platform in Abuja on Tuesday.

YAVE Digital Platform is a vibrant, interactive hub tailored to amplify youth voices and foster collaboration among young change-makers working to prevent violent extremism.

It also encourages idea-sharing, project incubation, and storytelling for peace.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Interim National Coordinator of the group, Mohammed Mustapha, explained that the platform is not just a project, but also "a movement that empowers Nigerian youth to reclaim their narratives, challenge extremist ideologies and lead the charge for peace through creativity, innovation and digital engagement."

He said YAVE prioritises youth leadership in preventing voluntary extremism, acknowledging young people as visionaries and solution-bearers.

He further stated that the platform is for youth to exchange ideas, co-create solutions, and lead impactful initiatives.

"YAVE seeks to reinforce the critical role of youth as catalysts for change, positioning them not just as stakeholders but as leaders in shaping a more peaceful and secure society," the coordinator added.

Mr Mustapha also said the group would continue to collaborate with government agencies, civil society organisations, development partners, and the media to expand its reach and amplify the voices of youth peacebuilders nationwide.

He said that apart from launching the platform, the group would convene a national convention to elect new leadership soon.

"Following the successful creation of YAVE's state and zonal structures, the interim National Executive will proceed with a national convention to elect new leadership. This election will be carried out within the next two months," he said.

The group also announced a nationwide contest to champion its mission.

According to Mr Mustapha, the contest will feature spoken words, poems, drama and other creative activities to encourage and boost the potential of the youth.

He said the digital contest is now open for entries from young people across Nigeria, adding that "winners will receive cash prizes, recognition, mentorship opportunities, and platforms to further amplify their peacebuilding efforts."

