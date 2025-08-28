Liberia: U.S. Congressional Delegation From Rhode Island Visits Liberia

MONROVIA — A U.S. Congressional Delegation from Rhode Island, led by Senator Jack Reed and Congressman Gabe Amo, visited Liberia last week to highlight the historic and enduring bonds between Rhode Island and Liberia. The visit emphasized the strong ties between the people of both communities and their long tradition of cultural exchange and shared history.

During their program, the delegation met with senior government officials, including Vice President Jeremiah Koung and Acting Education Minister Nyekeh Forkpa. Discussions spanned shifts in the U.S.-Liberia relationship, the challenges and successes in Liberia's education sector, and opportunities to strengthen cooperation. The delegation also engaged with civil society leaders, beginning with representatives from Plan International Liberia, followed by meetings with a representative of the World Food Programme, Chemonics Acting Country Director Eric Agyedenah, FHI360 Country Representative Nana Fosua Clement, ABT Associates Chief of Party Dr. Ibrahim Barber, Catholic Relief Services Country Representative Glynnis Cummings John, and Catholic Relief Services Program Manager K. Tendra TenwahGweh.

The delegation met with senior defense and security leaders to gain perspective on Liberia's security institutions. These engagements included meetings with National Security Advisor Kofi Woods, Military Advisor to the President Major General (Retired) Daniel Ziankahn, Minister of National Defense Brigadier General (Retired) Geraldine George, Inspector General of Police Gregory Coleman. The delegation also met with Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) Chief of Staff Major General Davidson Forleh at the Barclay Training Center, located at AFL Headquarters.

The group toured Firestone Liberia and the National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Margibi County, where they learned more about Liberia's commercial agriculture and health systems. They also engaged directly with the Liberian public through a live interview on OK FM Radio with Clarence Jackson, one of the country's most popular broadcasters, sharing reflections on the long-standing connection between Rhode Island and Liberia and the contributions of Liberians in Rhode Island.

In addition to official and media engagements, the delegation visited cultural and historic sites in Monrovia, including the National Museum, where they met with Deputy Minister for Cultural Affairs and Tourism Kadiatu Konteh-Brohiri, and Providence Baptist Church, the historic site where Liberia declared its independence in 1847. These visits underscored a shared respect for Liberia's rich heritage and democratic journey.

Rhode Island and Liberia enjoy a unique relationship shaped by migration, history, and community ties. Thousands of Liberians today call Rhode Island home, contributing to its schools, economy, and civic life while maintaining close ties to their communities in Liberia. The delegation's visit highlighted this enduring connection and the spirit of cooperation that continues to link the two communities.

The visit concluded with Senator Reed and Congressman Amo expressing their appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Liberian people and their leaders.