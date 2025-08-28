Liberia: Arcelormittal Dedicates New Water Systems in Yekepa to Improve Community Access

Published: August 28, 2025

YEKPA, Nimba County -- ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has dedicated several modern water supply systems in fence-line communities, targeting Yekepa Township in Nimba County.

On Friday, August 22, the company commissioned two fully functional water kiosks in Yekepa's Area Q and Area S. The neighborhoods, mostly occupied by residents who do not work for the concession, received the systems as part of AML's effort to ensure safe drinking water year-round.

The project, fully funded by AML, consists of 75-meter dirt boreholes connected to a five-meter water tower that holds a 500-gallon tank. A two-horsepower submersible pump, powered by an inverter and solar panels, lifts water from the ground into the tank before distributing it through the kiosks.

Each kiosk is fitted with six faucets and powered by both solar energy and day-time electricity, enabling hundreds of residents to access clean water daily. AML's environmental team will maintain the wells through regular chlorination, water quality testing, and purification.

Kleber Silva, Executive Vice President and CEO of ArcelorMittal Mining Global, said it was a privilege to dedicate the facilities.

"It is a real pleasure for us to dedicate these water kiosks. I always believe firmly that we have to be together--the mine, the company, and the community. We are part of the community, and the community is part of us," Silva said. "I can assure you that we are here to stay. We are here to be part of the community and, jointly, we can all be proud of the work we are doing."

He also thanked the community for working with ArcelorMittal, noting the recent launch of the company's Phase II project, which he said will create jobs and drive new community projects.

Michiel Vander Merwe, CEO of ArcelorMittal Liberia, added that the coming months will bring visible growth in activity in Yekepa.

"You are the people who work with us. We want to see you happy every day, because you are part of our company as well," Vander Merwe said. "We want to be very good neighbors. You work with us, we live with you, and we are one community. We are going to continue to improve."

Yekepa Town Council Chairman Moses Gounue welcomed the intervention:

"We are grateful for this development we are seeing today because some time ago there were serious water problems in the township. We want to thank ArcelorMittal's leaders for continuing this initiative not just in Area Q but in other areas, because the community is very large."

Several local officials attended the ceremony, including Thomas Suah, Ministry of Internal Affairs Liaison; Paye Misohn Gbozuah, Statutory Superintendent of Sanniquellie Mah; and a representative from the Office of the Nimba County Superintendent.

ArcelorMittal announced that in the coming weeks it will dedicate similar water systems in Zolowee, Gbarpa, and other areas where construction is nearly complete.