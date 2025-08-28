Liberia: Bahais Break Ground On National Center in Liberia, Call It a 'Beacon of Unity'

The Bahai community in Liberia has broken ground for the construction of a new National Haziratu'l-Quds, a national center leaders say will serve as both an administrative hub and a symbol of unity, peace and development.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held August 21 in the London Hill community of Congo Town, drew Bahais, neighbors, local officials, and international representatives. The project was hailed as a milestone for Liberia and for the global Bahai community.

"This is a historic edifice aimed at housing the administrative offices of the National Spiritual Assembly and many other activities," said Reginald Kraty Gaye, chairman of the National Spiritual Assembly of the Bahais of Liberia. "The Bahai Faith came to Liberia in the late 1950s. Today, we are establishing one of the biggest national headquarters in West Africa."

A Symbol Beyond Administration

Founded in the mid-19th century in Persia, the Bahai Faith emphasizes unity, equality, and justice. Liberian adherents said the new headquarters will expand outreach and provide space for interfaith dialogue and community-centered programs.

"It is not just a building but a symbol of unity, love, justice and prosperity for all, including people who are yet to become Bahais," said Totaye Wenjor, a member of the technical team overseeing the project.

Community Support

Local leaders pledged backing for the project. Lamine W. Caine, chairman of the London Hill community, said residents would stand with the Bahais.

"I saw the Bahai Faith here since the early 1980s," Caine said. "We can assure you that we give you all of our support. Call on us, and we will give whatever little support we have."

The new center, located along the main route between central Monrovia and Paynesville, will also give the Bahai community greater visibility, replacing a smaller facility nearby.

A Beacon for Liberia

Dr. Layli Maparyan, president of the University of Liberia and a Bahai, said the center would connect Liberia with Bahai communities worldwide.

"Edifices built by Bahai communities bring spiritualization, friendship, reconciliation and joined endeavors. I know the same thing will be realized in Liberia," she said. "This building will stand as a beacon of unity, justice, love, friendship and prosperity in Liberia."

Cllr. Agatha Nketsiah, a member of the Bahai Continental Board of Counselors for Africa, echoed the sentiment, noting that Haziratu'l-Quds buildings serve as centers for prayer, teaching, and administration.

Longstanding Ties

Residents of London Hill shared their own memories. Roland S. Tehmeh, who has lived near the Bahai compound since 1976, recalled his family's long friendship with the community. "I was present at the dedication of Radio Bahai in the 1980s," he said. "The Bahais always invited my mother to their activities, and whenever she could not go, she sent me."

The groundbreaking also highlighted inclusivity, with women and youth taking center stage. "The Bahai Faith stands for equality between men and women," said Precious Tina Wright, a young Bahai. "Women will be at the forefront--not only Bahai women, but women across the country."

Commitment to Quality

Construction will be carried out by Tarhini Construction Company, selected after a competitive bidding process. Company representative P. Karlountoa Vaye pledged to deliver "a durable and high-quality structure."

Eddie Wright, secretary of the National Spiritual Assembly, said the project reflects decades of patient growth since the Faith arrived in Liberia in the late 1950s. "This is a service project for all of us, including our neighbors from London Hill community," he said.

Construction will begin immediately in phases, starting with the ground floor. No official completion date has been announced.