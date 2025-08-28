Liberia: Defendant Cries As He Pleads Guilty to Murder of Girlfriend, Princess Zuo

Criminal Court 'B' was gripped by grief Wednesday when defendant Bill Jallah, accused of murdering his girlfriend Princess Zuo, admitted guilt in open court -- weeping as the victim's mother pointed him out to her grandson as "the man who killed your mother."

Jallah, indicted in March 2025 on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and attempted murder, confessed before Judge Wesseh A. Wesseh. Prosecutors allege that on Dec. 21, 2024, he stabbed Princess seven times with a concealed silver-bladed knife during a heated confrontation in Paynesville's Du-port Road community.

The dramatic moment unfolded in a silent chamber as Princess's mother, Wrehdi G. Wesseh, entered with four grandchildren, including the victim's young son. Pointing directly at Jallah, she told the boy, "This is the man who killed your mother." Overcome with anguish, she broke down crying. Jallah, too, began sobbing uncontrollably.

The Indictment

The indictment described Jallah's actions as willful, malicious, and premeditated. It said he armed himself with a knife, hid it under his clothing, and later used it to inflict three stab wounds to Princess's chest, one under her left arm, one to her neck, and two to her back.

According to investigators, Princess collapsed after losing blood and was rushed to ELWA Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Police later recovered the murder weapon at the crime scene.

Princess Zuo's weeping mother, Wrehdi G. Wesseh

Family's Attempt to Intervene

Hours before the killing, Princess Zuo reportedly called Jallah's father, William Jallah, to complain about his son's threatening behavior at her workplace in Congo Town. The elder Jallah relayed the concerns to his daughters, Kormassa and Mawen, as well as their mother, Kumba Amos.

Kormassa and Mawen later met both Jallah and the victim at Fast Nikel Entertainment Center, near Kool FM, in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Prosecutors said the effort failed when Jallah accused Princess of going out with friends without his knowledge and ignoring his calls the night before.

When she attempted to leave, he blocked her path, pulled the knife from beneath his clothing, and stabbed her repeatedly.

Court Rejects Guilty Plea -- For Now

Although Jallah pleaded guilty, Judge Wesseh set aside the plea and ordered prosecutors to present evidence against him on Thursday, Aug. 28. State prosecutor Isaac Williams did not oppose a defense motion for plea bargaining, saying it would "save the state from unnecessary delay and wasting the court's time."

Williams said both parties would meet to negotiate sentencing terms.

Defense counsel Cllr. Jimmy S. Bombo told the court that Jallah had waived his constitutional right to a jury trial, allowing Judge Wesseh to serve as both arbiter of law and fact. Prosecutors raised no objection, noting the waiver is both statutory and constitutional.

The trial was adjourned and is scheduled to resume on Thursday.